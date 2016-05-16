I can hit 45 runs in 15 balls: Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, who has been on a rampage with three centuries in the ongoing ninth edition of IPL feels that he now has more belief in his ability to hit sixes.Kohli has so far hit 25 sixes in his 677 runs before Monday's match against Kolkata Knight Riders and looks hungry for a lot more in the remaining games."I don't mind playing run-a-ball for the first 20-25 balls because I know that I can get 40-45 runs in the next 15 balls. Now I believe more in my ability to hit sixes or pick gaps for boundaries in the final overs," Kohli, who hit as many as eight sixes against Gujarat Lions, told IPLt20.com.Kohli knows that the teams try to entice him by bowling outside the off-stump channel but he is game for the challenge."I see that they [teams] have plans outside the off stump for me and they keep two fielders on the boundary straight away. They want me to do something stupid. At that point, you need to understand that they want you out. They would rather not have you batting on 15 off 20 balls because they know that once you get in you will cash in later," Kohli said.Kohli said that he had his plans ready during the course of their match against Lions and that was to attack left-arm chinaman bowler Shivil Kaushik."When the chinaman bowler (Kaushik) came in later on, I knew he was not going to have a lot of control with his length. So I was ready on the frontfoot. But I didn't step out because I didn't want to give him a chance to adjust and bowl back of length and turn the ball. If there is no turn in the pitch, even if it's a flat ball, I would go for a six straight over the bowler's head or over covers. Otherwise I try to stay as still as possible," Kohli gave a peek into his technical acumen."When the ball is turning a bit, he (the bowler) will start to bowl back of length and won't give you anything up because he knows that you can step out and hit him for a six - it was something that Jadeja was doing today. That's when you need to stay on the backfoot," Kohli explained.Kohli said that there are times when someone feels supremely confident at the same time, one needs to respect the game."You cannot take the sport for granted. During the last match [against Mumbai Indians] I told Dan [Daniel Vettori, the Royal Challengers head coach] that I felt like I could hit every ball of the first over from Tim Southee for a six. But I stopped myself because I don't want to disrespect the sport. I want to build my innings in the same way every time I go in to bat."Sometimes I will get out, like I did in the last game. But as long as I know that I wasn't getting ahead of myself, I am okay. Once you start taking the sport and your form for granted, a bad patch comes in and it makes you chase after every single run."