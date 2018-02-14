How South Africa head coach was sent into a hiding by India

New Delhi: South African coach Ottis Gibson, after losing the ODI series to rampant India admitted that they performed miserably and he has no excuses to offer for the drubbing that the team received at the hands of the number one ODI side.

“We have got a good hiding from India, let us not kid ourselves about that. Indian team it has exposed us. I've told the lads in dressing room we will not make excuses but will try and get better. It has given us a lot of food for thought going forward," said Gibson

The depleted Proteas side lost the fifth encounter by 73-runs at Port Elizabeth on Tuesday and handed an unassailable 4-1 lead to the visitors in the six-match ODI series.

Gibson in the post-match conference admitted that the Indian spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal outclassed the batsmen. “I think India has two world-class spinners and they might spin it anywhere,” he added.

At the start of the limited over series Proteas coach conceded that the team will head into the series keeping the next year’s World Cup in mind. But after the drubbing, disappointed Gibson said that the team has a lot to think about going forward.

"I know we have been focusing on the World Cup, but I don't think the team that will go to that tournament is the one that you saw tonight. You want to have a group of players who can adapt to certain conditions and play accordingly. We know we have those players but they have not produced it in this series, which is disappointing. We succumbed quite easily tonight," the coach said.

Gibson also appreciated the effort from the Indian batsmen and hailed the performance of the top-order which changed the dynamics of the series.

"A lot of credit has to go to India. In every game, one of their top three (batsmen) has scored a hundred and that is been the difference in the series,” Gibson signed off.