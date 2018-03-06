Hours before tri-series opener, Sri Lanka imposes 10-day emergency

Hours before the Nidahas trophy opener between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo, the host nation has declared a 10-day state of emergency to maintain law and order after communal riots broke out between Buddhist and Muslim groups.

The measure comes after police this morning re-imposed a curfew in parts of Kandy city after clashes triggered by racial violence erupted.

The Indian team led by stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma is currently in Colombo. The tri-series also featuring Bangladesh is being held in the Sri Lankan capital till March 18. Though the BCCI or the Sri Lanka Cricket Board has not yet released an official statement regarding the status of the tournament, it is believed cricket will go on as per schedule.

The clashes first broke in Kandy's Digana area on Sunday night after a 41-year-old man succumbed to injuries at a hospital after being attacked by a group of people over an incident involving two vehicles on February 22. A police official said 24 people had been arrested over the killing so far. Out of the 24, ten were directly involved in the killing. The radical Sinhala ultra-nationalist Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), Gnanasara Thero, visited the house of the victim to pay his last respects along with a few other monks. The protests continued on Monday night.