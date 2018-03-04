Horror recalled: Sean Abbott delivery hits batsman on the head again

New Delhi: On 25th November 2014, cricket world witnessed a freak accident involving Australia batsman Phil Hughes who while batting for South Australia got struck by a ball during a Sheffield Shield game against New South Wales. Trying to duck a bouncer off Sean Abbott, 25-year old got struck on the top of the neck and collapsed face first on the ground. Never regaining consciousness, Hughes died two days after the incident.

On Sunday, the cricket verse was in shock again after similar incident took place and unfortunately the bowler once again was Sean Abbott. Bowling for New South Wales, Abbott this time struck 20-year old Will Pucovski on the head, reminding the world of the 2014 fatal accident. The incident took place during a Sheffield Shield encounter between Victoria and New South Whales in Melbourne.

In the 19th over of the Victoria’s second innings, Pucovski got hit on the head while ducking into a bouncer from Sean Abbott. Pucovski dropped to his knees after the ball struck flush on the side of his helmet and was losing his balance when Abbott rushed to his side and kept him propped up. The umpires immediately called for medical attention and he was soon taken off the field by Cricket Victoria's staff.

Sean Abbott hits another batsman on Head from his Short ball and Will Pucovski of Victoria has been out of the game due to concussion 😱



It took Abbott a lot of time to recover from the incident to return to bowl again #SheffieldShield#Seanabbott pic.twitter.com/hXsNOcRNDp — Nitya Garfield (@nityagarfield) March 4, 2018

Abbott after the accident was left visibly distressed and took some time to compose himself as teammates rallied around. Victoria captain Aaron Finch, who replaced the retired batsman at the crease, also went to Abbot to offer his support and encouragement, and the bowler saw out his over.

Trefor James, the Cricket Victoria doctor, said Pucovski was ruled out from taking further part in the match but will stay with the team for further observation. "We will continue to monitor him over the coming days, and we can then determine a return to play plan for him."

Pucovski was later replaced in the Victoria XI by allrounder Dan Christian.