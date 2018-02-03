Hope boys have many more memories like this: Dravid

New Delhi: An elated India U-19 head coach Rahul Dravid hopes that his World Cup-winning wards will have many such lasting memories in the future, adding that the support staff had helped him make the title triumph possible.

“It's a memory they'll cherish for a long time and hopefully it's not a memory that defines them and they will have a lot bigger and better memories as they go on ahead in their careers.”

"I am really proud of the boys and the effort they put in.

"I don't want to mention names, but everyone in the support staff has put in a great effort. We do the best for the kids," Dravid added as the boys in blue celebrated loudly behind him.

Electing to bat first, Australia were dismissed for 216 runs in 47.2 overs. Ishan Porel, Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy picked up two wickets each for India.

Opener Manjot Kalra then spearheaded the Indian run chase with an unbeaten century as the Boys in Blue romped to victory with 67 balls to spare.

Kalra remained unbeaten on 101 runs off 102 deliveries while Harvik Desai was not out on 47 at the other end.

"All credit to our support staff, they've really been supporting us for the last two years. And full credit to the guys as well. Rahul sir is a legend," India skipper Prithvi Shaw said at the presentation ceremony.

"It was the final, a very crucial hundred from Manjot. Gill was batting really well. And the two pacers, Mavi and Kamlesh, who've been excellent throughout the tournament. Thanks for all the support from India. Great memories here. We're looking forward to going back," he added.

Player of tournament Shubman Gill, who amassed 372 runs in six matches, including a hundred in the semi-final against Pakistan, said coach Dravid always told him to play along the ground and that worked.

He is also hoping to do well in the Indian Premier League where he will play for Kolkata Knight Riders who bought him for Rs 1.8 crore.

"I'm really proud of my team. We were fortunate enough to have Rahul as coach," Gill said.

"He was always telling me to express myself and play along the ground as much as possible. It was a good experience for all of us. It's been pretty exciting. I hope I'll do well in the IPL as well."