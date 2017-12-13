Hodge named KXIP coach for 3 seasons

New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday signed former Australia batsman Brad Hodge as head coach on a three-year contract.



Hodge, who held a similar role with Gujarat Lions for the last two seasons, will report to Virender Sehwag, the franchise's mentor-cum director of cricket.



The head coach's job was informally held by Sehwag after Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar resigned in December 2016.



The 42-year-old Hodge continues to feature as an active player and will be playing for Melbourne Renegades in the 2017-18 Big Bash League (BBL) before joining the Punjab franchise as the head coach.



"We have signed a three-year agreement with Brad, who will be our head coach," Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia was quoted as saying.



"Viru (Sehwag) will be actively involved, too, as our director of cricket."



The Kings XI Punjab had a mixed 2017 season, where they were in the reckoning for the play-offs until they lost to Rising Pune Supergiant, the runners-up, in their final league match.