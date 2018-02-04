Hodge calls time on 25-year career

New Delhi: One of the most dangerous batsmen in T20 format, Brad Hodge will draw his 25-year career to close after the end of Australian summer.

Hodge missed the second part of the Big Bash League for Melbourne Renegades due to appendicitis problem and will play his last game for Easy Sandringham (Melbourne club) in the finals in their grade finals.

This will be the end of the road, I'll represent (Melbourne club) East Sandringham in the finals and that will be it for my cricket career," Hodge told NewsCorp

The 43-year-old has represented Australia in 5 Tests, 25 ODIs and 15 T20Is between 2005-2014.

Hodge also has over 17,000 runs in first-class cricket with 51 centuries and his 7406 in T20s is sixth-most of all time.