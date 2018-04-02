Heinrich Klaasen to replace Steve Smith in Rajasthan Royals’ squad

New Delhi: Indian Premier League official Twitter handle on Monday confirmed the speculations of South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen joining the Rajasthan Royals squad in the upcoming edition of the extravaganza scheduled to start from 7th April.

Khaasen will replace Steve Smith in squad who stepped down after admitting his involvement in the infamous ball tampering scandal.

The wicket-keeper batsman was picked for INR 50 lakh from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP) list.

The 27-year-old recently made his international debut against India in 50-over format and picked up the Man of the Match award in his second ODI. He then made his debut in the shortest format of the game in the following three-match T20I series.

