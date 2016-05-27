Heath Streak decides to quit as Bangladesh bowling coach

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak said he will quit as Bangladesh's fast bowling coach at the end of the month after deciding not to renew his contract.The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said Streak, who has been linked with a coaching post at India's national academy, informed them of his decision via email."I have decided that I shall leave my role as a national bowling coach when my contract expires at the end the month," Streak said in a statement via his agent on Twitter on Thursday.The Zimbabwean coach, who signed a two-year contract in 2014, has been credited with the steady progress made by Bangladesh's fast bowling unit, which contributed to the team's successful run in one-day internationals."I feel now is the right time for me and my family to make this decision and I look forward to the future as I look to continue my coaching career," he said in the statement.Bangladesh reached the knockout stage of the Cricket World Cup for the first time in 2015 and they beat Pakistan, India and South Africa in the same year to qualify for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England.Akram Khan, cricket operations chief of the BCB, said they would appoint a new coach as soon as possible, with West Indies great Curtly Ambrose among the possible replacements."Streak informed us through an email yesterday that he will not renew his contract," Khan said.Sri Lankans Champaka Ramanayake and Chaminda Vaas, Pakistan's Aaqib Javed, Venkatesh Prasad of India are also possible replacements for Streak, Khan said.