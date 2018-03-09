Hasin Jahan shares audio clip revealing Shami-Alisbah connection

New Delhi: Hours after a FIR was registered against cricketer Mohammed Shami on Friday, Hasin Jahan, wife of disgraced cricketer has now shared purported evidences of Shami having relationship with a Pakistani girl Alisbah and being in touch with one UK-based Mohammed Bhai with whom the cricketer had mysterious financial dealings.

Hasin Jahan disclosed an undated audio conversation between her and Shami to media persons in Kolkata. The transcript of their conversation in the phone call can be read below:

Hasin: Shami aap jhoot mat bolo please. Aap kiski kasam dene se sach bolenge? Aapko Ayra ki parwah nahi meri parwah nahi, maa-baap ki parwah nahi. Aapko kisi ki parwah nahi. Shayad aapko us Pakistani ladki kaa parwah ho. Aapko Alisbah ki kasam dekar kehti huun ke sacch batao ye kaam aapke hain ke nahi?

Shami: Nahi

Hasin: Ab jab ye phone mere paas aaya hai, aapke sab accounts aaye hain. Dubai mein to Mohammed bhai nahi the. Jis time aapki flight land hui. Aap to keh rahe the Dubai me aapka visa nahi hai to visa kaise laga gaya aapka Dubai ka? Aap ne kaha tha aapke paas Dubai ka visa nahi hai par aapne Dubai ka visa karwaya. Aapne kaha tha main hotel room se nahi nikal sakta kyun ki Dubai ka visa nahi hai

Shami: Haan

Hasin: Lekin aapne visa karwaya?

Shami: Haan visa Karwaya

Hasin: Phir aapne jhoot kyon bola? Yeh baat toh clear ho gaya aapne mujhse jhoot bola tha. Alisbah ko aap message karte hain, ye room same hotel me booking hai, Ye bhi Mohammed Bhai ne kiya tha kya?

Shami: Mujhe usse paise lene the

Hasin: Kisse paise lene the

Shami: Mohammed bhai ne paise bhijwaye the mujhe usse paise lene the. Alisbah se.

Hasin: Parson jab aapne mujhse baat ke aur maine poocha to aapne kaha Alisbah beech me kahan se aa gaye. Aapne Alisbah ke sath s** bhi kiya?

Shami: Haan haan haan. Ab ye baaten mat karo please

Hasin: Alisbah ke saath chat me kahin bhi ye nahi kaha hai ke Mohammed bhai ke paise do. Hum kiss karange, hum bahon me ghusenge, hum s** karange. Ye sab kaha hai aapne. To paise ka kya matter hai?

Shami: Aap kya keha chah rah ho?

ABP News was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the conversation.

Shami who earlier denied the charges levelled by his wife Hasin labelled her as mentally unstable person. Rebutting Shami, Hasin said “I have come up so many charges against him so he had to cook something up to defend himself. If I was mentally unstable then I would have said the same thing in different ways. I have and still stand firm on my statements. You tell me now who is mentally unstable?

Hasin also clarified on why she posted the matter on social media and disclosed the suffering and pain which she went through during the past days. “I was under tremendous pressure and tension. When I tried to tell people, no one helped me. I so I thought to share my sufferings on social media. It was not done to malign the image of anyone. Nor I did it for any kind of entertainment. This is my fight. My act will save other girls in the future from such kind of situations. I did this for a good reason. You (media) all are creating a masala out of this. My future has been destroyed including my daughters’. You have to understand. Please support me if you think I am on the right side.”

Talking about settlement Hasin said that there was no turning back from here on. She also asserted that the charges levelled by her on Shami are heinous and very serious and sho won’t let him get off easily. She also said that she will prove all the charges in the coming days.