Hasin has lost her mental balance: Mohammed Shami

New Delhi: Quashing all allegations labelled against him by his wife Hasin Jahan, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami reiterated that it was all a conspiracy to defame him and demanded a proper investigation on the allegations made by Hasin.

Responding to the match-fixing allegations levelled by his wife on Thursday, the 27-year-old said, “She has lost her mental balance, all the allegations made by Hasin are baseless and she will have to provide evidence to prove them. I’ve been trying to reach her by phone but she is not picking my calls.”

In an exclusive chat with ABP News, the Bengal cricketer said that Hasin is trying to disturb him mentally with series of allegations.

A complaint was filed by Hasin on Thursday with the Kolkata police against Shami for torturing her mentally and physically.

In his defence, Shami said, “We have been trying to solve the issue with mutual understanding but she has some hidden agenda. So, I will also take legal help in this matter.”

"I took time in responding to all these allegations because I wanted to a have a word with her. Me and my family wanted to stay with Hasin, I just want to say that I love her and will continue doing so." added the India's jersey No.11

The board on Wednesday released the new contract which did not feature Shami’s name in any of the categories. The 27-year-old pacer was shocked to find his place missing but said he has full faith in the BCCI.

“I was shocked to find my name missing from the new contract system list but I have full faith in the India’s apex cricket body, justice will be served.”

Earlier in the evening, Hasin leveled allegations of match-fixing against him.

In an exclusive interview to ABP News, Jahan said 'if Shami can cheat me then he can cheat the nation as well.'

Claiming she has proof of the serious charges, Jahan said he accepted money from one Pakistani girl named Alisbah at a Dubai hotel. Giving out more details she said, Shami agreed to accept the money on insistence of one Mohammed Bhai based in England.