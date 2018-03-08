Hasan's six outdoes Gul's six-for, Quetta win thriller

Hasan Khan’s one heave over mid-wicket outdid Umar Gul’s career-best six-wicket haul as Quetta Gladiators snatched a thrilling two-wicket win over Multan Sultans in a must-win game of the third edition of Pakistan Super League.

Hasan hit a maximum off Kieron Pollard when Quetta needed 3 off the last two balls to seal victory.

It was a collective batting effort from Quetta, with none of their batters crossing the 30-run mark but four of them scoring over 20. That Quetta’s strong batting line-up comprising of Kevin Pietersen, Shane Watson, Rillee Rossouw and Sarfraz Ahmed did not cross the 30, was because of a 33-year-old Umar Gul, who was making a turning up for his first PSL match this year.

Gul picked up 6 for 24 in his four-over spell with four of them wickets coming in the last four overs the match, giving Multan a slim chance of defedning 152.

Gul also became the second fastest cricketer to get to 200 T20 wickets in 147 matches. Countryman Saeed Ajmal holds the record of achieving the same in 139 matches.

However, Gul’s heroics with the ball was not enough for Multan. A modest total, because of early jitters in the batting and an equally poor start with the ball downed Multan. Quetta won the match because of the powerplay in both innings and of course, the penultimate ball Hasan six.

Earlier, Shoaib Malik’s brilliant half ton (65 off 43) enabled Multan to post 152, battling a poor start.

The victory takes Quetta one place up at fourth spot. There was no harm done to Multan’s No. 1 status in the league standings.