Harris fined for criticizing umpire’s call on Alex Ross

New Delhi: Former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris has been fined A$ 3,000 for criticizing obstructing-the-field decision made against Alex Ross. Harris in a series of tweets denounced the umpiring decision made in the match between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes.

Shocking Crouchy, embarrassing for the game! — Ryan Harris (@r_harris413) January 10, 2018

Exactly, no common sense anymore! More I see it the more ridiculous it is! #shocking — Ryan Harris (@r_harris413) January 10, 2018

And it is very very embarrassing!! Absolutely shocking!! — Ryan Harris (@r_harris413) January 10, 2018

Ryan barbs came after umpires adjourned Brisbane Heat’s Alex Ross out for obstructing-the-field. The incident happened in the 17th over, Hobart bowler Tymal Mills bowled a short ball around off-stump to which Heat batsman Alex Ross, batting on 27 off 19, played a pull to deep midwicket. After completing the first run, Ross went back for the second run but crossed the pitch while making ground which the on-field umpires sought wrong and judged him out as per obstructing the field rule

The first obstructing the field in BBL history #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/uG1o1AlbWp — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 10, 2018

Brisbane skipper Brendon McCullum also showed his displeasure over the decision.

Brisbane skipper Brendon McCullum made his feelings very clear on the obstruction dismissal that has everyone talking #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/wroNOjMX3e — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2018

Later on batsman Alex Ross on twitter explained his version of the incident.

You must always respect the umpires decision, but I wanted to clear the air and state my intentions in the run last night. I can unequivocally say I was trying to run away from the line of the ball to avoid being hit, as I felt I was going to make my ground. — Alex Ross (@ARoss49) January 11, 2018

It was the first case of such a dismissal in BBL history. "Obstructing the field is one of the more difficult decisions to interpret as it is based on umpires assessing the intent of the batsman. After assessing footage of the incident alongside the Laws, playing conditions, and cues that umpires are provided, the obstructing-the-field decision is justified." said Cricket Australia.

Ryan Harris, who currently serves as CA High Performance coach, has been charged for breaching the CA Code of Conduct. Ryan was charged under Article Level 2.2.3 - public or media comment that is detrimental to the interests of cricket, irrespective of when or where such comment is made.