Harbhajan to lead Punjab in Vijay Hazare Trophy

New Delhi: Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will lead Punjab in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy which is scheduled to start from Monday. Southpaw Yuvraj Singh has been appointed as vice-captain of the team.

The selection committee under Yashpal Sharma named the 15-man squad for the group phase of the tournament.

U19 star Shubman Gill who has been in terrific form in the ongoing U19 World Cup will also feature in the squad for Punjab. Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul and Barinder Singh Sran are some of the players to feature in the team.

Punjab will clash against Haryana in their opening encounter of the tournament scheduled on 7th February.



Punjab squad: Harbahajn Singh (Captain), Yuvraj Singh (VC), Manan Vohra, Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Gupta, Gitansh Khera, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Manpreet Singh Grewal, Barinder Singh Sran, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba.