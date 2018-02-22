Harbhajan excited to play again under Dhoni’s captaincy

New Delhi: After ten years of association with Mumbai Indians, veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh this year found a new home in Chennai Super Kings. It was an emotional parting for the Turbanator with the blue-army but the off-spinner, now is all set for his new stint with the yellow brigade in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Harbhajan Singh is all excited to play under one of world cricket's most decorated captains MS Dhoni. In a recent interview to Chennai Super Kings website, Bhajji expressed his joy over reuniting with Dhoni.

“It’s always a great feeling to play along with MS Dhoni. I’m looking forward to working with him again towards a common goal – this time to win the trophy for the Chennai Super Kings,” Harbhajan Singh said ahead of the 2018 Indian Premier League season.

Representing India under Dhoni's captaincy, Harbhajan played 77 ODIs and picked 85 wickets. While in the T20 format the off-spinner played 25 of his 28 T20 Internationals under Dhoni and picked 20 wickets. Terming Mahi as one of the best skippers Harbhajan praised his game sense and ability to understand match situations.

“He (Dhoni) understands the game really well, is street-smart and thinks ahead of the game and I feel that’s very important for a captain, especially in T20. That’s what makes him a great skipper,” said Bhajji.

Harbhajan Singh was an integral part of the Mumbai team in their three title triumphs. The 34-year old veteran represented the franchise in 136 matches picking up 127 wickets at an average of 26.54.

Chennai too have previously the won the IPL twice, finished runners-up on four occasions and qualified to the Playoffs in every season between 2008 and 2015 to emerge as one of the most successful franchises in the opening decade.

For the first time in IPL history Harbhajan and Dhoni will play for the same franchise.