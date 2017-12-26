 Handscomb released from Australia Test squad to play BBL
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • SPORTS
  • Handscomb released from Australia Test squad to play BBL

Handscomb released from Australia Test squad to play BBL

Australia batsman Peter Handscomb was on Monday released from the Ashes squad to play for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) clash with Perth Scorchers on Boxing Day.

By: || Updated: 26 Dec 2017 10:45 AM
Handscomb released from Australia Test squad to play BBL

Melbourne: Australia batsman Peter Handscomb was on Monday released from the Ashes squad to play for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) clash with Perth Scorchers on Boxing Day.

The right-hander joins the Melbourne Stars squad as a replacement for former England star Kevin Pietersen -- who has returned home to the United Kingdom for Christmas.

The 26-year-old Handscomb will rejoin the Australian squad on Day 3 of the fourth Test.

Squad:

Melbourne Stars: John Hastings (c), Michael Beer, Scott Boland, Ben Dunk, James Faulkner, Evan Gulbis, Peter Handscomb (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Rob Quiney, Marcus Stoinis, Dan Worrall, Luke Wright, Adam Zampa.  

For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Shastri confident ahead of South Africa tour

trending now

VIDEO
PM Modi inaugurates Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Magenta Line
INDIA
Mumbai gets India's first AC local train
VIDEO
Watch 25 stories of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 93rd ...