Gurkeerat to lead Board President's XI against Aussies

Photo: AFPThe team comprises the likes of Indian Premier League (IPL) stars Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Rana and Washington Sundar.The practice match will be played in Chennai, where the first of the five One-day Internationals against the Kangaroos will be held on September 17.The second ODI will be played in Kolkata (September 21), followed by Indore (September 24), Bengaluru (September 28) and Nagpur (October 1) while the three T20 Internationals will be played in Ranchi (October 7), Guwahati (October 10) and Hyderabad (October 13).The BCCI also confirmed the venues for the upcoming series, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is against New Zealand, starting October 22 in Mumbai.Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Shivam Chaudhary, Washington Sundar, Nitish Rana, Govind Poddar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Captain), Shreevats Goswami, Rahil Shah, Akshay Karnewar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kushang Patel, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma