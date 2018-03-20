Guptill added to New Zealand Test squad

New Zealand have added Martin Guptill to their squad for the Day/Night Test match against England in Auckland which begins on Thursday.

The 31-year-old will provide cover for Ross Taylor, who is recovering from a thigh injury.

Taylor suffered the injury during his match-winning 181-run knock against England in the fourth ODI and was ruled out of the final 50-over game but he is expected to feature in Auckland Test.

Guptill has rewarded for his 73-run innings for New Zealand XI against England XI in a practice match in Hamilton on Friday. The right-hander usually opens for the Kiwis in the 50-over format but prefers plying his trade in the middle-order in the longest format of the game.

"We opted for extra batting cover for that final spot and with Martin having been playing in the middle-order recently, he can cover a number of positions for us," said Larsen.

"Ross is progressing nicely and is expected to take a full part in training tomorrow. The team are looking forward to what will be a special match beginning on Thursday."

New Zealand Squad:

Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk), Martin Guptill