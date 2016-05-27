GL vs SRH Live Score Qualifier 2 IPL 2016: Warner leads Sunrisers Hyderabad into Final

It is the penultimate game of the IPL 2016 and both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Lions are just a step away from the Final.

LIVE SCORE | GL vs SRH | IPL 2016 | FEROZ SHAH KOTLA

Sunrisers Hyderabad innings

Gujarat Lions innings

PLAYING XIs

CHANGES

TOSS:

162 for 7 in 20 overs (Aaron Finch 50; Ben Cutting 2/20, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/27).163 for 6 in 19.2 overs (David Warner 93 not out; Shivil Kaushik 2/22).That over put Sunrisers on top. 19 runs off Bravo's over. Warner hit two good FOURS before Bipul hit a brilliant SIX on the last ball.Bipul hit a SIX again to get 10 runs from Kulkarni's over.Bipul Sharma hit a SIX and ran two doubles to get 11 runs from the over. But a lot of work is needed to be done.A great over by Bravo. He not only took Ojha's wicket, he troubled Warner too. Just 2 runs off the over.It looked like a nice hit by Ojha but didn't go the distance. Jadeja took an easy catch at the mid-wicket boundary. Bravo provided the breakthrough.That was the over Sunrisers were searching for. Big one. 19 runs came off it. Warner hit a SIX and a FOUR then Ojha smashed a SIX off the last ball too. Very expensive by Smith.Very good over by Kulkarni. Just 6 runs off it.Warner hit a SIX off the last ball to get 9 runs from the over. Kaushik got a wicket in the over though.Kaushik provided another wicket to Gujarat Lions. Ben Cutting wasn't happy with the decision though.7 runs off Bravo's over. Got a wicket in the over. Good over for Gujarat.Bravo sent Hooda back. Slower ball hit Hooda's pads right in front of the wickets.Lucky boundary off the last ball made it a good over for Sunrisers. 9 runs from Kaushik's over.up for Warner in 35 balls. A bit slow for him.Bravo bowled a good, economical over. Just 4 runs off it. Half overs gone, but Sunrisers haven't scored the half runs.Kaushik bowled a superb over. Just 1 runs and he dismissed Yuvraj. Raina must be happy.Yuvraj wanted to clear the long-off fielder. Failed. Went straight into the hands of the fielder. Kaushik struck to pull things back a bit for Gujarat Lions.Sunrisers back to business. 12 runs off Raina's over. Warner hit a SIX and FOUR.Another good over for Gujarat Lions. Shivil Kaushik gave just 3 runs.His bowlers not coming good today, Raina brought himself into attack. A good over indeed. Just 3 runs to end the Powerplay.10 runs off the over. He got a wicket on his first ball but then Yuvraj and Warner hit a FOUR each.Dwayne Smith struck on the very first ball of his spell. Removed Henriques, who was batting well today.Dhawal Kulkarni is not having a good day in the field. He bowled a superb spell against RCB, almost won the game for Gujarat Lions. 11 runs off the over with a FOUR each by Henriques and Warner.Another big over for Sunrisers. Warner and Henriques hit a FOUR each off Praveen. 11 runs off it.Again, Warner hit a FOUR in the over, this time through cover. Dhawan's loss on the first ball was a setback for Sunrisers. Just 5 runs off the over.Dhawan has to go back. Superb throw by McCullum from cover.Warner cracked a superb FOUR through Square Leg region on the first ball. Praveen bowled well after that. Just 6 runs off the over.Warner and Dhawan to open the innings for Sunrisers again. No surprises here. Praveen Kumar has the ball. Let's begin the chase....Can they defend it? We will find out in some time.Bhuvi on the money. Dismantled Bravo's stumps.This over probably made it clear why Mustafizur Rahman is so precious. He is an asset in the death overs. Boult is good but can't match Mustafizur in T20s. 15 runs with three FOURS by Bravo in the over.10 runs off Cutting's over but he dismissed Finch in the over.Finch backed away and Cutting followed him with a high full toss. Finch didn't miss many today but this one took the inside edge and hit the stumps.Jadeja hit a nice lofted straight drive to get a FOUR off Bhuvi. 9 runs from the over.Two cracking FOURS to end the over by Finch. 11 runs off Boult's over. Finch is playing a very important knock for his team.Five singles and a boundary to end it. Finch is hitting those important boundaries that Gujarat Lions need. He should play through the remaining five overs as well.Excellent hitting by Finch there. Two FOURS and a SIX off Henriques to get 17 runs. Best over so far for Gujarat Lions.Another excellent over for Sunrisers. Just 2 runs off it and Cutting got the wicket of Smith.Dwayne Smith hit it well but there wasn't enough pace in it and went straight down Shikhar Dhawan's throat.Brilliant over by Bipul. He created two opportunities in the over and one was converted into success. Just 4 runs off it.That's superb bowling by Bipul. Two balls after Finch was dropped off his bowling, he has dismissed McCullum, who wasn't clearly at his best today.Sran put down a very important catch there. Aaron Finch could have been walking back. Bipul Sharma was unlucky. Finch was on 13 runs.Sran made a good come back in the over. He was hit for a FOUR and a SIX off the first two balls by Finch but after that there was no run.Henriques is bowling quite smartly and his plans are working fine today. Just 4 runs off the over.Karthik hit Bipul Sharma for a FOUR and SIX before he got run out. 11 runs off the over.Dinesh Karthik had just started to play big shots. He would be cursing himself. There was no run there. Direct hit by Boult from the short third man. DK dived full length but he was late.Again there was a FOUR in the over but not much runs after that. Just 6 runs off it.Sunrisers are not getting big overs. McCullum is managing boundaries once in a while, like the one in this over but not enough. 7 runs off Cutting's over.That was a fine over by Bipul Sharma. It's never easy for a spinner to bowl inside Powerplay. Just 6 runs off it despite a FOUR by McCullum.Finally, McCullum found some gaps in the field. Hit two FOURS in Sran's over to get 9 runs for his team.Boult bowled a superb over. He came off the bench and straight away into wickets. However, there was an excellent cover drive by Dinesh Karthik for FOUR, the only scoring shot in the over.Boult strikes. Shows why he is one of the best bowlers in world cricket. Suresh Raina goes back. Big blow to Gujarat.Fantastic over by Bhuvi. He, however, must thank Shikhar Dhawan for the superb fielding that saved at least 2 runs on the boundary. Just 3 off the over.Good competition there between McCullum and Boult. Two FOURS in the over. 9 runs came off it.Bhuvi has provided excellent start to Sunrisers. 7 runs came off the over and he dented the Gujarat Lions innings with a wicket.The experiment failed. Dwivedi got aggressive too early and paid the price. Bhuvneshwar got the first wicket.There is a bit of a surprise. Brendon McCullum has a new opening partner today. And it's not Dwayne Smith. Aaron Finch will bat down the order today. It is Eklavya Dwivedi. Gujarat Lions: A Finch, B McCullum, S Raina, D Karthik, DR Smith, R Jadeja, DJ Bravo, E Dwivedi, P Kumar, D Kulkarni, S Kaushik.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: D Warner, S Dhawan, M Henriques, Y Singh, D Hooda, B Cutting, N Ojha, B Sharma, B Kumar, B Sran, T Boult.

Mustafizur Rahman is not going to play because of a hamstring niggle. But they have another brilliant left-armer coming in form of Trent Boult. This will be Boult's first match of the season.

STATS



Gujarat Lions have won eight out of 10 matches while chasing, but just one out of five matches when batting first.



Mustafizur Rahman has the best economy rate (7.28) in the end overs (overs 16-20), among all bowlers who have bowled at least six overs during this period.



SQUADS

PREVIEW

David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques, Eoin Morgan, Deepak Hooda, Naman Ojha, Karn Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Barinder Sran, Trent Boult, Ben Cutting, Kane Williamson, Ashish Reddy, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vijay Shankar, T Suman, Aditya Tare.Suresh Raina (c), Dwayne Smith, Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Dale Steyn, James Faulkner, Ishan Kishan, Praveen Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivil Kaushik, Dwayne Bravo, Sarabjit Ladda, Amit Mishra, Akashdeep Nath, Paras Dogra, Eklavya Dwivedi, Shadab Jakati, Pradeep Sangwan, Jaydev Shah, Umang Sharma, Pravin Tambe, Andrew Tye.Eyeing a shot at the title in their debut season, Gujarat Lions will have to fight off the fiery pacers of the Sunrisers Hyderabad when the two teams clash in the IPL Qualifier 2 today.The Lions, led by Suresh Raina, have been impressive in their first ever IPL appearance, finishing on top of the table en route to the Play-offs.They had one foot in the summit clash when they had Royal Challengers Bangalore on the mat in first Qualifier but AB de Villiers pulled the rug from under their feet with his sensational batting.But the job is not going to be easy for the Lions since they are up against a team, which has beaten them twice in the league stage. Both the times, they had failed to defend their totals against the Sunrisers.The Sunrisers have lost a bit of an edge in the absence of impactful Ashish Nehra, who is now recuperating from a knee surgery, but at the same time Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman have actually managed to bowl Sunrisers to a position of strength.In the Eliminator too, skipper David Warner used Bhuvneshwar and Mustafizur to create a lot of pressure on Kolkata Knight Riders' batsmen and eventually they cracked.The Feroz Shah Kotla track has something for the pacers even as the wickets here have gone a bit slow as the tournament progressed. And the way the Lions' fast bowler Dhawal Kulkarni bowled against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 1, it looks like the batsmen are again going to have a tough time.The strategy to straightaway go bang-bang against the bowlers will not work and the batsmen will need to spend some time at the crease before opening their arms. This is exactly what Yuvraj Singh did yesterday against KKR and his innings made all the difference in the outcome of the match.The Lions have the wherewithal and batsmen to fight the Sunrisers pacers and they would hope that Brendon McCullum rises to occasion today. The Kiwi batsman need to fire at the top and put a tag on his wicket. Dwayne Smith has been their go-to man and he is one batsman the Sunrisers need to get early on.Smith's knocks in the tournament have proved crucial for the Lions and they need the West Indian to continue with his tremendous batting. Aaron Finch is another batsman who can change the course of the match on his own.For the Sunrisers, Yuvraj getting back to his old touch is certainly good news. The top-5, which also includes in-form Shikhar Dhawan, make the core of their batting and the Lions will have to ensure they do not bat for long.But it surely will be a contest between Surisers' pacers and batsmen of the Lions. Whichever team makes it to the final, a new team will be crowned champion this season as none of the three teams left in the tournament has won the trophy.