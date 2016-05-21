GL vs MI Live Score IPL 2016: Gujarat Lions beat Mumbai Indians to qualify for Playoffs

LIVE SCORE | GL vs MI | IPL 2016 | GREEN PARK, KANPUR

That's it.It's almost over for Mumbai Indians. Gujarat is just a step away from the victory. 10 runs from Bumrah's over.10 runs off the over. Again a FOUR each by Jadeja and Smith.A FOUR each by Smith and Jadeja to get 9 runs off the over. More than what Gujarat Lions need.Poor bowling by Harbhajan Singh there. Too full or too short. He is a senior bowler. He should lead the attack. 12 runs off it. Smith tonked him for a SIX and a FOUR.Successful over Bumrah. Just 5 runs and a big wicket.That's a big blow to Gujarat Lions. Bumrah has removed Raina. It was a bad delivery but brought Mumbai Indians the most important wicket.Wickets are falling but Mumbai bowlers are not able to control the run rate. 10 runs off Harbhajan's over. Smith hit a SIX in the over.Expensive but successful over. Back-to-back wickets for Mumbai Indians. 11 runs off Vinay Kumar's over.Dinesh Karthik has to go back. Vinay Kumar provides another wicket to Mumbai Indians.He scored half-century in the previous match as well.Successful over by Bhajji. Just 4 runs and he dismissed McCullum. It should slow down the run rate.Harbhajan breaks the partnership and removes McCullum. Big relief for Mumbai Indians. McCullum goes for slog sweep but missed it and the ball clipped the bails.McClenaghan came back and bowled a good over. Just 6 off it.Another 10-run over for Gujarat Lions. This time McCullum hit two FOURS. It seems Raina and McCullum are taking turns to hit boundaries.10 runs off Krunal Pandya's second over. Raina hit him for two FOURs.Big over to finish to the Powerplay. Raina and McCullum thrashed Bumrah in the over to get 19 runs off it. Raina hit a SIX and a FOUR while McCullum cracked two FOURS. Gujarat Lions hijacked the Powerplay.Boundary by boundary, the match is getting away from Mumbai Indians. Another expensive over. This time McCullum smashed Krunal Pandya for two FOURS and a SIX as the over brought them 18 runs.A better over for Mumbai Indians. Vinay was hit for a FOUR but he did well to not give many runs after that. 7 runs off it.Very expensive over by McClenaghan. Raina tore him apart with three FOURS and a SIX. 18 runs off the over.8 runs from Bumrah's first over. Mumbai Indians need to keep up the pressure. McCullum hit a FOUR in the over.Maiden-wicket for Vinay Kumar. He has provided a superb start to Mumbai Indians' defence.Just what Rohit Sharma wanted from Vinay Kumar. Aaron Finch has to go back.Players are coming in. Brendon McCullum has Aaron Finch as opening partner today. Vinay Kumar has the ball.Gujarat Lions will need to work hard to get to this score. Because Mumbai Indians are going to put everything on line to defend this target.Hardik Pandya tried to hit a SIX off the last ball but couldn't cross the boundary. Another wicket for Praveen Kumar.Harbhajan Singh looked to go for a big shot but couldn't read the slower ball by Praveen.Gujarat Lions bowlers are not allowing runs in the last overs. Just 6 runs off Bravo's over. They needed big ones to push for a better score.Successful over by Kulkarni. Just 7 runs off it and dismissed Pollard in the over.Pollard couldn't clear the boundary this time. Kulkarni gets the big wicket. Mumbai needed a last push. Setback for them.Successful over by Bravo. He managed to remove Rana in the over. 8 runs off it.Rana's excellent knock comes to an end. Very impressive knock by this young batsman from Delhi. Bravo deceives him with the slower ball. Rana couldn't time it well.Rana again hit a SIX in the over, his fourth in the match so far. 11 runs off Kulkarni's over.Rana hit Jakati for three FOURS in the over to collect 14 runs. A good over for Mumbai Indians. Rana is driving the scoreboard at the moment.brings up hiswith a FOUR. He took only 28 balls.Successful over by Bravo. Took an unbelievable catch to dismiss Buttler. Just 6 runs off it.What a catch! Bravo takes a blinder to dismiss Buttler. He has broken an important partnership.The young Rana from Delhi is doing really well at the moment for Mumbai. Bringing boundaries in every over. Hit Jakati for a good looking slog sweep between mid-wicket and long-on. 11 runs off the over.Another big over for Mumbai Indians. Nitish Rana played some good shots in the over. He collected a FOUR off the no ball and then hit the free hit for a SIX. 16 off Smith's last over.Expensive first over by Jadeja. He was hit for a SIX by Rana and then Buttler produced a FOUR on the last ball. 15 runs off it.Bravo brought into attack by Raina. He is his go to bowler for last 10 overs. Good over it was. Just 5 runs.Another fine Smith over. He was hit for four on the first ball but didn't allow many runs after that. 8 runs off it.Another 5-run over. Jakati bowled a lot of flat deliveries.Good over to finish the Powerplay. It was going to be a maiden over but for the last ball FOUR.Excellent over by Smith. A wicket for each boundary. He was hit for two FOURS by two different bowlers and Smith dismissed both of them. Superb. 8 runs off the over.Smith strikes again in the over. Krunal Pandya looked to pull it but couldn't control it and the top edge carried all the way to square leg.That was a poor shot but Guptill. Smith again provides a wicket. Short of length outside off, Guptill chose to pull it to the leg side instead of the off side. Toe end of the bat and easy catch to mid-on.Expensive over but Gujarat Lions wouldn't be complaining. Kulkarni removed the dangerous Rohit in the over. 12 runs off it.Rohit Sharma's promising innings ends early. He was going very fast but Kulkarni dismissed him. Big blow to Mumbai Indians.Much better over by Praveen Kumar. Just 6 runs despite a FOUR by Rohit.Expensive over by Dhawal Kulkarni. 11 runs off it but Rohit was lucky that umpire didn't give him out when he was hit on the pads. Rohit hit a SIX and a FOUR in the over.Good over for both the sides. Rohit managed two FOURs in the over and Praveen Kumar managed to beat him on a couple of occasions. 8 runs off the over.It's a Do-or-Die for Mumbai Indians. Lose here and go home. Rohit Sharma and Martin Guptill have walked out. Praveen Kumar has the ball.RG Sharma, M Guptill, K Pandya, K Pollard, J Buttler, H Pandya, N Rana, H Singh, V Kumar, M McClenaghan, J Bumrah.DR Smith, B McCullum, S Raina, D Karthik, A Finch, R Jadeja, DJ Bravo, E Dwivedi , P Kumar, D Kulkarni, S Jakati.

Gujarat Lions have won 7 out of 9 matches when chasing, but just 1 out of 4 when batting first.



Rohit Sharma scored 5 fifties in his first 9 innings this IPL, but has a tally of only 76 runs - with a best of 31 - in his last four.



Rohit Sharma (C), Corey Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah, Jos Buttler, Unmukt Chand, Marchant de Lange, Shreyas Gopal, Martin Guptill, Harbhajan Singh, Kishore Kamath, Siddhesh Lad, Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Parthiv Patel, Kieron Pollard, Deepak Punia, Nitish Rana, Ambati Rayudu, Jitesh Sharma, Nathu Singh, Tim Southee, Jagadeesha Suchith, Jerome Taylor, Vinay Kumar, Akshay Wakhare.Suresh Raina (C), Dwayne Smith, Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Dale Steyn, James Faulkner, Ishan Kishan, Praveen Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivil Kaushik, Dwayne Bravo, Sarabjit Ladda, Amit Mishra, Akashdeep Nath, Paras Dogra, Eklavya Dwivedi, Shadab Jakati, Pradeep Sangwan, Jaydev Shah, Umang Sharma, Pravin Tambe, Andrew Tye.Nothing but a win will keep their play-off hopes alive as defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Lions in a do-or-die battle, which will be their final IPL league match.With seven wins in 13 matches, Mumbai are currently placed fifth, tied on 14 points with Royal Challengers Bangalore (3rd) and Kolkata Knight Riders (4th) -- both having better net run-rate with one match to go.A loss will knock them out of the race for play-offs and Mumbai will hope to pull the rug from under the feet of the Lions this time after suffering a defeat during their home leg on April 16.Gujarat, on the other hand, are at the second spot with 16 points from 13 matches and a victory will seal their play-off berth.However, a slip-up will keep the door open for the other teams to sneak in at the last moment and the IPL debutantes will be eager to avoid any such situation after doing all the hard work this season.Two-time champions, Mumbai have failed to build a winning momentum this season and all their victories have been mostly followed by losses.A massive 80-run win against Delhi Daredevils in their last outing on May 15 has boosted Mumbai's confidence and they would want to carry on the momentum this time.Mumbai have depended on captain Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu to score bulk of the runs this season though it was young all-rounder Krunal Pandhya's 37-ball 86 which did the trick for them in their last match.Jos Butler and Kieron Pollard will be the other batters who will look to step up and perform in today's match, which otherwise might turn out to be Mumbai's last appearance this season.In bowling, seamer Mitchell McClenaghan have led the attack well with 17 wickets in 13 matches and remains the top wicket-taker this season. He has been supported well by Jasprit Bumrah with 14 scalps.However, the performance of the spinners is a concern for Mumbai with Harbhajan Singh managing only 8 wickets so far, followed by Pandya with 6 scalps so far.Gujarat, on the other hand, made a rampaging start to the season before facing a slump early this month but they have managed to bounce back in time with a win over Kolkata last night after an embarrassing 144-run loss against Bangalore.The fact that skipper Suresh Raina guided the team home with an unbeaten 36-ball 53 will come as a huge relief for the team, which has some powerful hitters in Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch and Dwayne Smith.In their bowling department, Gujarat have depended on seamers Bravo and Dhawal Kulkarni. Dwayne Smith's four-wicket haul against Delhi will also give their attack a huge boost ahead of tomorrow's clash.Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Pravin Amre have not proved to be a threat and they too will look to make themselves count today.