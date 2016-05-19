GL vs KKR Live Score IPL 2016: Gujarat Lions beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets

Welcome to the 51st match of the IPL 2016. This is the business end of the tournament. Every match is important and affect the position of the teams in the points table. Both Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders are contenders for the Playoffs but any slip up at this stage of the tournament can undo all the good work they have done so far. Hence, today's match has a lot of importance for both the teams.

LIVE SCORE | GL vs KKR | IPL 2016 | GREEN PARK, KANPUR

Gujarat Lions innings

13.3 overs:

13 overs:

Gujarat Lions 119/4

12 overs:

Gujarat Lions 113/4

11 overs:

Gujarat Lions 107/4

10 overs:

Gujarat Lions 97/4

Jadeja

0 (1b 0x4 0x6),

Raina

36 (24b 4x4 1x6),

Narine

3-0-24-1,

Holder

1-0-4-0.

9.5 overs:

9 overs:

Gujarat Lions 87/3

8 overs:

Gujarat Lions 83/3

7 overs:

Gujarat Lions 71/3

6 overs:

Gujarat Lions 55/3

Raina

22 (17b 2x4 1x6),

Finch

7 (7b 1x4 0x6),

Morkel

2-0-21-1,

Narine

2-0-14-1.

5 overs:

Gujarat Lions 45/3

4 overs:

Gujarat Lions 39/3

3.5 overs:

3 overs:

Gujarat Lions 28/2

2 overs:

Gujarat Lions 20/2

1.2 overs:

1 over:

Gujarat Lions 12/1

0.1 over:

Kolkata Knight Riders innings

20 overs:

19.3 overs:

19 overs:

18.2 overs:

18 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 116/6.

17 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 103/6.

16.5 overs:

16 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 93/5.

Pathan

29 (31b 2x4 1x6), Suryakumar

Yadav

10 (11b 1x4 0x6),

Bravo

2-0-12-0,

Jadeja

2-0-17-0.

15 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 69/5.

14 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 69/5.

13 overs:

12 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 61/5.

Yadav

0 (3b 0x4 0x6),

Pathan

7 (15b 0x4 0x6),

Smith

4-0-8-4,

Jakati

2-0-7-0.

11.3 overs:

11 overs:

10 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 55/4.

9.2 overs:

9 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 54/3.

Pathan

4 (9b 0x4 0x6),

Chawla

11 (15b 1x4 0x6),

Jakati

1-0-4-0,

Bravo

1-0-2-0.

8 overs:

7 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 47/3.

6.2 overs:

6 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 44/2.

5 overs:

Chawla

2 (4b 0x4 0x6),

Uthappa

23 (15b 3x4 1x6),

Smith

1-0-2-1,

Kulkarni

2-0-22-0.

4.2 overs:

4 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 34/1.

3.1 overs:

3 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 23/0.

2.5 overs:

2 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 14/0.

1.6 overs:

1 over:

PLAYING XIs

CHANGES



KKR have replaced injured Andre Russell with Jason Holder.



Three changes in Gujarat Lions. Akshdeep Nath, Pravin Tambe and Shivil Kaushik miss out. Suresh Rians, Shahadab Jakati and Eklavya Dwivedi come in.



TOSS: Gujarat Lions win toss, opt to bowl first.

7:25 PM:

Raina 53 not out, Jadeja 11 not out.Another 6 run over for Gujarat Lions. Only a matter of few balls.6 runs came from Narine's over.10 runs off Holder's over. Raina hit two FOURS in the over to bring Gujarat Lions closer to win.There was a massive SIX by Finch in the over but he got run out later in the over. 10 runs off the over.Oh, Finch and Raina collided mid-pitch resulting in Finch getting run out.Much better over for KKR. 4 runs off Holder's over.Gujarat Lions are running away with this chase at the moment. KKR need to catch up with a couple of wickets. 12 runs off Morkel's over.A very expensive over by Rajpoot. KKR can't afford 16-run overs. Most of the runs came as extras.A glorious, out of the crease, over the wide long-on boundary for SIX by Raina to start the over. Morkel hit back with some glorious deliveries too. 10 runs off the over. KKR has an edge after Powerplay but they need to continue to do the good work. Gujarat have a long batting line and the target is a small one.6 runs from Narine's over. Aaron hit a smart cut for a FOUR in the over.Karthik hit two glorious shots in the over on both sides of the wicket before losing his stumps. 11 runs off Morkel's over.Bowled him. What a ball it was by Morne Morkel. Came back in sharply from the good length area. Karthik had no clue. Wide gap between bat and pad.Another 8-run over but this time there wasn't any wicket. Rajpoot bowled in good areas and swung the ball well.Successful over by Narine. 8 runs off it and a big wicket of McCullum.Big wicket it is for KKR. Dangerous batsman McCullum goes back. Sunil Narine hits his pads right in front of the wickets. Umpire had no hesitation in raising the finger.Rajpoot provided a perfect start but Raina and McCullum hit him for a FOUR and a SIX respectively to get 12 runs off the over.First ball duck for Smith. Rajpoot and KKR are ecstatic. Brilliant start to their defence.Smith and McCullum walks out to begin the chase. Ankit Rajpoot has the ball.It's not a big target but it still needs to be carefully chased. Their is help in pitch for seamers, so you never know.Bravo danced after dismissing Jason Holder. Some fun between compatriots.Successful over by Kulkarni. Just 4 runs off it.Kulkarni gets the wicket of Yusuf Pathan. Blow to KKR's chances.Bravo hit for a big SIX and a FOUR by Jason Holder. 13 came off the over.Successful over by Jakati. Got hit for a SIX but provided the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. 10 runs off it.Six on the previous ball and Suryakumar Yadav is out on the next. Jakati gets his revenge.Pathan and Yadav have accelerated the run rate a bit but they need to be relentless from here. 10 runs off Bravo's over with Pathan and Yadav hitting a FOUR each.Finally a good over for KKR. Yusuf Pathan hit Jadeja for a SIX and a FOUR to get 14 runs from his second over.Boundaries have dried up. Despite Pathan being in the middle, only singles are coming. KKR need some serious hitting now. They must be missed Russell. 5 runs off Jakati's over.Just 3 runs off Jadeja's first over.Smith completes his brilliant spell. In his four overs, he gave only 8 runs and claimed 4 wickets.Smith is taking a wicket in every over. Shakib played the ramp shot but Smith doesn't have the pace. Was caught at the third man.4 runs off Jakati's over. KKR are clearly in trouble here. Runs have dried up and wickets are falling.Excellent over. Smith has worked wonders for Gujarat Lions today. 1 run from this over and third wicket for him.Three wickets in three overs for Smith. Hits the top of the middle stump and sends Chawla out.Shahdab Jakati introduced and he bowled well. Just 5 runs off his first over.Bravo started his spell with a 2-run over. Very Economical.Another successful over by Smith. 3 runs off it and he provided another important wicket of Uthappa.Robin Uthappa tried to divert the length ball to third man but it took the edge and went to the wicketkeeper at a comfortable height.A cracking FOUR off the last ball by Piyush Chawla brought KKR 8 runs from Kulkarni's over. Gujarat Lions, however, dominated the Powerplay overs.Excellent over by Smith there. Just 2 runs came off it and he provided an important wicket of Pandey.What did Manish Pandey do there? He literally did the catching practice. Played it straight into the hands of Raina at first slip.Robin Uthappa, it seems, was angry at Kulkarni after Gambhir's run out. He hit him for a cracking FOUR and smashing SIX to collect 11 runs off it.Gambhir is not lucky third time. Once again he is run out. Superb fielding by Jakati at short mid-wicket.9 runs off Praveen's over. He looked uncomfortable after he fell on his head in the previous over.Another life for Gambhir. This time it's Dwayne Smith in the slips. Praveen was the bowler. Gambhir was on 8.Expensive over it was. 11 runs came off it with Uthappa and Gambhir hitting a FOUR each. Kulkarni almost dismissed Gambhir there but Praveen couldn't take that catch.Praveen Kumar has spilled an easy catch offered by Gautam Gambhir. Dhawal Kulkarni is disappointed. Gambhir was on 5 runs.Praveen got good swing in the first over. He always does but today there is grass on the pitch. 3 singles of the first over.Uthappa and Gambhir walk out to open the innings for KKR. Praveen Kumar has the ball. There is lot of grass on the pitch. It should aid the seam bowlers.Robin Uthappa, Gautam Gambhir, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shakib Al Hasan, Jason Holder, Piyush Chawla, Sunil Narine, Morne Morkel, Ankit Rajpoot.Dwayne Smith, Brendon McCullum, Suresh Raina, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, DJ Bravo, Eklavya Dwivedi , Praveen Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shadab Jakati.We are only minutes away from the toss. Green Park is making its IPL debut today. Another venue is added to the IPL map. It is the 22nd cricket ground in India and 33rd overall where IPL match is hosted.

STATS



Raina has hit 142 runs off Chawla in the IPL - the highest by any batsman off a single bowler. He has been dismissed four times off 79 balls by the Chawla



This is the first ever T20 match at the Green Park.



SQUADS

PREVIEW

Gautam Gambhir (capt), Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shakib Al Hasan, Piyush Chawla, Sunil Narine, Ankit Rajpoot, Morne Morkel, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Brad Hogg, Shaun Tait, Jason Holder, Umesh Yadav, Sheldon Jackson, Jaydev Unadkat and Rajagopal Sathish.Suresh Raina (capt), Dwayne Smith, Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Dale Steyn, James Faulkner, Ishan Kishan, Praveen Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivil Kaushik, Dwayne Bravo, Sarabjit Ladda, Amit Mishra, Akashdeep Nath, Paras Dogra, Eklavya Dwivedi, Shadab Jakati, Pradeep Sangwan, Jaydev Shah, Umang Sharma, Pravin Tambe, Andrew Tye.Skipper Suresh Raina's return could not have been better-timed as Gujarat Lions, jolted by the tournament's biggest ever defeat, seek to revive their campaign when they face off with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.The Knight Riders will be handicapped by the absence of in-from all-rounder Andre Russell, and Gujarat Lions will look to capitalise on the void at the Green Park, which will be hosting its first-ever IPL match.In the pecking order, KKR are placed in second position with 14 points and a good positive net run rate, despite being humbled by Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets in their last match.The two-time former champions have won seven matches and lost five in 12 outings so far, and a win today will definitely bring them closer to a play-off berth.In their maiden season, the Lions are at the moment occupying the fourth place with 14 points, but their net run rate is inferior to Knight Riders. They have also won as many games as the Gautam Gambhir-led side.Lions, who started the season on an impressive note and even occupied the top spot for a while, experienced their worst day when they suffered a 144-run humiliation at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore last Saturday.Blazing centuries from AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli left the Lions attack bruised and battered, and a shaken batting line-up was sent packing for 104 runs.The time has come for Lions to regroup and the presence of Raina, who missed his first-ever IPL game since its inception in 2008 because of the birth of his first child, could work in their favour, considering that the left-handed batsman has been prolific in this slam-bang league over the past nine seasons.Half of their worries will be taken care of if the dazzling opening combo of Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum fires.Raina, Aaron Finch and Dwayne Bravo make the middle order look quite formidable, while bits and pieces players such as Ravindra Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik form the lower order of Lions' batting.After a combined failure in their last appearance, Lions would be hoping for a better outing.Lions' bowling attack was taken to the cleaners by the duo of de Villiers and and Kohli the other day, and it would need to show more discipline. They might also try out Dale Steyn and James Faulkner, who were not part of the RCB drubbing.As far as KKR are concerned, they are also coming off a big defeat to RCB, and Russell's absence could hurt them. The 28-year-old limped off the field midway through their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore with a suspected injury to his left leg and did not travel with the squad that reached the city last evening.Russell is the tournament's third highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps, and Knight Riders' fourth-highest scorer with 188 runs.Apart from that, KKR have a steady playing XI with Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan and Suryakumar Yadav forming the batting line-up that predominantly wears an Indian look. Shakib Al Hasan is the side's premier all-rounder.The bowling department will be taken care of by pace spearhead Morne Morkel, Sunil Narine, Shakib and Piyush Chawla.