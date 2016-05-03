GUJARAT LIONS (GL) vs DELHI DAREDEVILS (DD) LIVE SCORE IPL 2016 RAJKOT

LIVE SCORE | GL vs DD | IPL 2016 | RAJKOT
Delhi Daredevils innings
17.2 overs: SIX! and match is over. Delhi Daredevils win this match by 8 runs.
17 overs: 12 runs off Kaushik's over. Just formalities remain in the match. Delhi Daredevils 142/2 (8 runs required from 18 balls).
16 overs: 9 runs off Jadjeja's over. He got Sanju Samson stumped but over-stepped. Delhi Daredevils 130/2 (20 runs required from 24 balls).
15 overs: Excellent over for Gujarat. Just 3 runs off it and a wicket too. Delhi Daredevils 121/2 (29 runs required from 30 balls).
14.5 overs: WICKET! Quinton de Kock also goes. Kaushik provides the second wicket. Both left-handers fall to left-armers. De Kock misses his fifty. Quinton de Kock c Smith b Kaushik 46 (45b 4x4 1x6).
14 overs: Successful over by Jadeja. It was his first over and he got Pant's wicket. Just 4 runs off the over. Delhi Daredevils 118/1 (32 runs required from 36 balls).
13.3 overs: WICKET! Pant's excellent innings comes to end. Jadeja provides the first breakthrough to Gujarat Lions. Rishabh Pant c Karthik b Jadeja 69 (40b 9x4 2x6).
13 overs: Another 9-run over. Delhi Daredevils 114/0 (36 runs required from 42 balls).
12 overs: Rishabh Pant is really batting well today. He is dominating the innings despite Quinton de Kock's presence. He hit a brilliant SIX off Faulkner. 9 runs off the over. Delhi Daredevils 105/0 (45 runs required from 48 balls).
11 overs: Excellent over by Smith. Just 3 runs off his first over. Delhi Daredevils 96/0 (54 runs required from 54 balls). de Kock 35 (33b 3x4 1x6), Pant 59 (33b 9x4 1x6), Smith 1-0-3-0, Kaushik 2-0-14-0.
10 overs: Half-way through their innings, Daredevils have upper hand over Gujarat Lions. 8 runs off Kaushik's over. Delhi Daredevils 93/0 (57 runs required from 60 balls).
9 overs: Expensive over. Pant literally thrashed Raina in the over hitting two FOURs and a SIX. 16 runs off the over. Delhi Daredevils 85/0 (65 runs required from 11 overs).
8.5 overs: 50 up for Pant in just 25 balls. It is his first fifty in the IPL.
8 overs: Good, economical over by Shivil 'Frog in the Blender' Kaushik. 6 runs off it. Delhi Daredevils 69/0 (81 runs required from 12 overs). Pant 36 (21b 6x4 0x6), de Kock 31 (27b 3x4 1x6), Kaushik 1-0-6-0, Raina 3-0-18-0.
7 overs: Excellent over by Raina. Just 2 runs. He bowled according the field and there was a stumping chance as well which Dinesh Karthik missed. Delhi Daredevils 63/0 (87 runs required from 13 overs).
6 overs: Again 10 runs from the over. A lot of 10-run overs for Daredevils inside the Powerplay. Delhi Daredevils 61/0 (89 runs required from 14 overs).
5 overs: Another 10-run over. Gujarat Lions are not able to stop the run flow. Really a good start for Daredevils. They haven't had such a good start so far in the IPL. Delhi Daredevils 51/0 (99 runs required from 15 overs).
4 overs: Another big over for Daredevils. 10 runs off Praveen's over. De Kock hit him for a SIX in the over. Delhi Daredevils 41/0 (109 runs required from 16 overs).
3 overs: Raina himself came into attack. Better over for Gujarat. 7 runs off it. Delhi Daredevils 31/0 (119 runs required from 17 overs). de Kock 14 (9b 2x4 0x6), Pant 16 (9b 3x4 0x6), Raina 1-0-6-0, Kulkarni 1-0-14-0.
2 overs: This one is even bigger. Rishabh Pant smashed Dhawal Kulkarni for three consecutive FOURs to collect 14 runs from the over. Delhi Daredevils 24/0.
1 over: Good start for Delhi Daredevils. 10 runs off the first over. de Kock hit Praveen Kumar for two boundaries in the over. Delhi Daredevils 10/0.
Let's begin the chase. Quinton de Kock has Rishabh Pant as opening partner today.
Gujarat Lions innings
20 overs: Good over for Gujarat to end the innings. 11 runs off it. Gujarat Lions 149/7.
19 overs: 8 runs off the over. Gujarat Lions 138/6.
18.6 overs: WICKET! Morris dismisses Faulkner. His first wicket of the match. James Faulkner b Morris 7 (6b 0x4 0x6).
18 overs: Good over by Shami. Just 7 runs and he dismissed Dinesh Karthik. Gujarat Lions 130/5.
17.3 overs: WICKET! Shami got his first wicket of the match. Dinesh Karthik moved back to make room on off side but couldn't connect the ball and it kissed his off-stump. Dinesh Karthik b Mohammed Shami 53 (43b 5x4 0x6).
17 overs: Another good over for Gujarat Lions. Jadeja hit Zaheer for two FOURs in the over. Though Zaheer almost dismissed Jadeja on the last ball. Nadeem dropped him. Gujarat Lions 123/4. Jadeja 24 (19b 4x4 0x6), Karthik 49 (40b 4x4 0x6), Zaheer 4-0-27-1, Nadeem 3-0-23-2.
16 overs: Expensive over by Nadeem. First two of his overs were brilliant. He bowled with the new ball inside powerplay and provided two wickets. 12 runs off it. Gujarat Lions 111/4. Jadeja 13 (13b 2x4 0x6), Karthik 49 (40b 4x4 0x6), Nadeem 3-0-24-2, Shami 2-0-14-0.
15 overs: Shami has not bowled that well today. He is a good bowler but not in his best form. 7 runs off the over. Gujarat Lions should also try to push their scorecard now. Gujarat Lions 99/4. Jadeja 6 (10b 1x4 0x6), Karthik 44 (37b 4x4 0x6), Shami 2-0-14-0, Khan 3-0-14-1.
14 overs: Another good over by Zaheer. Just 5 runs. Gujarat Lions 92/4. Jadeja 2 (6b 0x4 0x6), Karthik 41 (35b 4x4 0x6), Zaheer 3-0-14-1, Duminy 2-0-14-0.
13 overs: There was a FOUR in the over but Duminy contained it to just 6 runs. Good over. Gujarat Lions 87/4. Karthik 36 (32b 3x4 0x6), Jadeja 2 (3b 0x4 0x6), Duminy 2-0-14-0, Zaheer 2-0-9-1.
12 overs: Economical over by Zaheer. Just 6 off it. Gujarat Lions 81/4. Jadeja 1 (2b 0x4 0x6), Karthik 31 (27b 2x4 0x6), Zaheer 2-0-9-1, Mishra 3-0-19-1.
11 overs: It was turning to be an expensive over but Mishra snapped Raina on the last ball to resurrect it. 10 runs off it. Gujarat Lions 75/4.
10.6 overs: WICKET! Excellent piece of bowling. Mishra saw Raina stepping down the wicket and sent ripper wide of off-stump. Smart bowling. Suresh Raina st de Kock b Mishra 24 (20b 1x4 1x6).
10 overs: Zaheer introduced Duminy to counter Raina. But there wasn't much impact. 8 runs off the over. Gujarat Lions 65/3.
9 overs: Mishra using his variations to trouble Raina and Karthik. Good contest. Gujarat Lions 57/3. Karthik 12 (16b 1x4 0x6), Raina 20 (15b 1x4 1x6), Mishra 2-0-9-0, Morris 3-0-24-0.
8 overs: 13 runs off Morris' over. Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik are busy cricketers. It's not easy to keep them quite. Gujarat Lions 52/3. Karthik 9 (13b 1x4 0x6), Raina 18 (12b 1x4 1x6), Morris 3-0-24-0, Mishra 1-0-4-0.
7 overs: 4 runs off Mishra's first over. Gujarat Lions 39/3.
6 overs: Raina hit Shami for a SIX over the third-man fielder in the over. But Shami didn't give many runs after that. 8 runs from the over. Gujarat Lions 35/3. Karthik 1 (6b 0x4 0x6), Raina 10 (7b 0x4 1x6), Shami 1-0-7-0, Morris 2-0-11-0.
5 overs: Good, economical over by Morris. Just 3 off it. Gujarat Lions 27/3. Karthik 0 (3b 0x4 0x6), Raina 4 (4b 0x4 0x6), Morris 2-0-11-0, Nadeem 2-0-12-2.
4 overs: Excellent over by Nadeem. He was brought in to stop the Gujarat Lions' smashing openers and he did his job perfectly. Gujarat Lions 24/3.
3.6 overs: WICKET! Nadeem has another to his account. This time he dismisses Aaron Finch. Pushed down the leg, Finch went for sweep but couldn't control it. The ball took the top edge and Rishabh Pant completed an easy catch at short fine-leg.
3.1 overs: WICKET! Smith is gone. It was short on middle and Smith punched it in air to long-on fielder. Dwyane Smith c Morris b Nadeem 15 (14b 3x4 0x6).
3 overs: Successful over by Zaheer. Old fox provided the first wicket to his team. Just 3 runs off it. Gujarat Lions 17/1.
2.5 overs: WICKET! Zaheer has snapped up Brendon McCullum. Big wicket. Wasn't short enough to pull and the ball crashed into his stumps. Brendon McCullum b Khan 1 (4b 0x4 0x6).
2 overs: Two easy boundaries for Smith -- one through mid-wicket and another through mid-off. 9 runs from Morris' over. Gujarat Lions 14/0. McCullum 0 (2b 0x4 0x6), Smith 13 (10b 3x4 0x6), Morris 1-0-8-0, Nadeem 1-0-5-0.
1 over: Nice over by Nadeem. There was one short ball that Smith rightly punished. Apart from that one error, Nadeem bowled a disciplined over. Just 5 runs. Gujarat Lions 5/0.
Zaheer Khan led his team to the ground. The dangerous duo of Dwyane Smith and Brendon McCullum strode out after them. Play about to begin.... Daredevils start with spin. Shahbaz Nadeem, left-arm spinner, has the ball
PLAYING XIs
Delhi Daredevils: Q de Kock, S Samson, K Nair, JP Duminy, S Billings, R Pant, C Morris, A Mishra, M Shami, S Nadeem, Z Khan.
Gujarat Lions: DR Smith, B McCullum, S Raina, A Finch, D Karthik, R Jadeja, I Kishan, J Faulkner, P Kumar, D Kulkarni, S Kaushik.
A bad news for Gujarat Lions. Dwayne Bravo is out because of an injury. Aaron Finch has come in. LIST OF INJURED PLAYERS IN IPL 2016
Daredevils have replaced Carlos Brathwaite and Shreyas Iyer with JP Duminy and Shahbaz Nadeem. Brathwaite was Man of the Match in the previous game.
Toss Time. Delhi Daredevils win toss and opt to bowl first against Gujarat Lions.
TRIVIA
- Delhi Daredevils have effected most number of run outs this season -- 8.
- Daredevils batsmen have been involved in fewest run outs in the tournament -- only 1.
- Praveen Kumar got his first wicket of IPL 2016 off his 147th ball - the second-longest wait for a bowler in a season. Praveen himself holds the record, having taken 159 balls in 2012.
Good evening everyone. Welcome to the 31st match of the IPL 2016. The last time Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions met (April 26 in Delhi), they produced a thrilling contest with the latter winning the match by 1 run. Chris Morris played scintillating 32-ball 82-run knock.
SQUADS
Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (C), Sarabjit Ladda, Akshadeep Nath, Amit Mishra, Dwayne Bravo, Paras Dogra, Eklavya Dwivedi, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Jakati, Dinesh Karthik, Shivil Kaushik, Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Brendon McCullum, Pradeep Sangwan, Jaydev Shah, Umang Sharma, Dwayne Smith, Dale Styne, Pravin Tambe, Andrew Tye.
Delhi Daredevils: Zaheer Khan (C), Mayank Agarwal, Khaleel Ahmed, Sam Billings, Carlos Brathwait, Nathan Coulter Nile, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Akhil Harwardkar, Imran Tahir, Shreyas Iyer, Manipal Lamror, Chama Milind, Amit Mishra, Mohammad Shami, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Nadeem, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Rishabh Pant, Pratyush Singh, Sanju Samson, Pawan Suyal, Jayant Yadav.
PREVIEW
The shocking loss to laggards Kings XI Punjab in their last match, notwithstanding, table toppers Gujarat Lions will have to get their acts together quickly if they wish to end their home campaign on a winning note against a formidable Delhi Daredevils in an IPL match.
Gujarat Lions' three-match winning streak came to an end on Sunday after losing to Kings XI by 23 runs in the ongoing ninth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
But despite the loss, Gujarat Lions continue to enjoy the top spot in the table with 12 points from eight games.
The ever-improving Daredevils are not far behind as they are placed third with eight points from six games.
Gujarat Lions batting so far has revolved around explosive openers Brendon McCullum and Dwayne Smith. When the duo clicked, the Lions have managed to achieve scores around 200.
Both McCullum and Smith had a rare off day yesterday and the duo would be hoping to return among runs come.
Skipper Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik made useful contributions at the middle even though they failed against Kings XI, but their main worry would be the batting form of two all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja.
Bravo and Jadeja have been handy for Raina with the ball but it is their performance with the bat which is a matter of concern.
Bravo has so far taken 10 wickets in eight matches, but contributed just 52 runs with the bat, while Jadeja has picked up five wickets from seven games and scored only 53 runs.
On the bowling front, seamers Dhawal Kulkarni and Praveen Kumar have been doing their bit upfront, while left-arm chinaman bowler Shivil Kaushik was impressive against Kings XI Punjab by scalping three wickets for just 20 runs from his four overs.
The Daredevils, on the other hand, would be hoping to settle scores after losing by a narrow one run against Gujarat Lions at home.
Mentored by Rahul Dravid and led by veteran Zaheer Khan, IPL 9 has seen a transformed Daredevils side. They have so far won four out of their six games, losing just against Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders.
South African Quinton de Kock, who hit season's first century by making 108 off just 51 balls, could not continue his batting form while other opener Shreyas Iyer is going through prolonged lean patch.
Young Karun Nair, Sanju Samson and South African JP Duminy have delivered when the team needed them while Sam Billings smashed a 34-ball 54 in his first match for Daredevils this season.
Returning to the playing eleven, big-hitting West Indian Craig Brathwaite made a quickfire 34 off 11 balls in Daredevils last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, while lanky all-rounder Chris Morris any day is a threat for the opposition bowlers, which he proved in his 32-ball unbeaten 82-run fiery knock against Gujarat Lions in the first leg match.
The Daredevils also boasts of a potent bowling attack. Even though he went for runs, Zaheer has been impressive up front without much success. The left-arm pacer, however, returned among wickets by picking up three scalps conceding just 21 runs in the last match.
Zaheer's pace partner Mohammad Shami, however, has leaked runs and would be hoping for an improved show.
Morris and Brathwaite have been handy in the middle overs although the West Indian went for some pounding during his three-wicket spell against Knight Riders.
The Daredevils also has two wily spinners in Amit Mishra and South African Imran Tahir.
For CRICKET News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 03 May 2016 05:54 PM