'Greatest' Kohli is one-step ahead of Viv Richards: Kapil Dev

On a day Virat Kohli became only the second batsman to attain 900-plus rating points in both forms of the game, taking him close to breaking Vivian Richards’ record of all-time highest rating points (935), Kapil Dev said the Indian captain is currently ahead of Richards when it comes to batsmanship.

Top-ranked Kohli zoomed to 909-rating points in the latest ODI rankings released on Tuesday after amassing 558 runs in the recently concluded six-match ODI series against South Africa. Kohli is now 26 points shy of the world record, which belongs to Richards.

“Whether he breaks the record or not, with the freedom with which Kohli is batting in limited overs cricket, currently he is one-step ahead of Viv Richards,” said Kapil Dev exclusively to Wah Cricket.

“Even a year ago I was reserved in drawing comparisons between Richards and Kohli. But looking at the giant strides he has taken in a year, you can’t help but compare him with the West Indian great.”

Kapil even went on to term Kohli as the greatest ever to have played the game.

“I have seen a lot of batsmen over a period of 30-40 years but Kohli is the very best. I haven’t seen anyone bat so neatly ever,” added Kapil.

Terming Kohli’s decision to send Sureh Raina ahead of him at No. 3 in the first T20I experimental, Kapil backed Kohli’s effort in building a team for future.

“I don’t think Raina will be a permanent No.3 going ahead. But I’m glad that Kohli is ready to experiment for the team’s sake. Having said that, we might have criticized the same move if India had lost. That’s how the game goes,” said Kapil.

Jasprit Bumrah attained the No. 1 spot in the bowlers’ list along with Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Kapil termed Bumrah one of the most improved bowlers in recent times.

“I’m very happy for him; look at how much he has improved from where he had started playing for India. You can’t even think of India’s limited side without Bumrah. He is No. 1 for a reason.”