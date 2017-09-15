 Government to pay Rs 50,000 per month to athletes under TOP scheme
Government to pay Rs 50,000 per month to athletes under TOP scheme

By: || Updated: 15 Sep 2017 09:48 PM
New Delhi: The sports ministry announced on Friday that it has accepted the Olympic Task Force's recommendation of providing a stipend of Rs 50,000 per month to the elite athletes preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Asian Games or the Commonwealth Games to meet pocket expenses.

"The Government has selected 152 elites under Target Olympic Podium (TOP) scheme. All the athletes will get benefit from this decision. The stipend will be paid with effect from September 1, 2017, the ministry said in a statement.

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore also announced the decision on Twitter. "MYAS @IndiaSports announces Rs 50k/month pocket allowance for 152 elite athletes preparing for Tokyo/CWG/Asian Games. Athletes first, always!"

"The allowance applies wef 1 Sep 2017 & is purely for pocket expenses of elite athletes. Committed to providing all resources to our champions"

The ministry is getting in touch with all the athletes selected under the TOP for their training and competition exposure plan and any further assistance required for preparation for prestigious competitions.

