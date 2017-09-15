Government to pay Rs 50,000 per month to athletes under TOP scheme

"The Government has selected 152 elites under Target Olympic Podium (TOP) scheme. All the athletes will get benefit from this decision. The stipend will be paid with effect from September 1, 2017, the ministry said in a statement.Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore also announced the decision on Twitter. "MYAS @IndiaSports announces Rs 50k/month pocket allowance for 152 elite athletes preparing for Tokyo/CWG/Asian Games. Athletes first, always!""The allowance applies wef 1 Sep 2017 & is purely for pocket expenses of elite athletes. Committed to providing all resources to our champions"The ministry is getting in touch with all the athletes selected under the TOP for their training and competition exposure plan and any further assistance required for preparation for prestigious competitions.