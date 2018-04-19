Glamorgan sign Khawaja for T20 Blast

Welsh cricket side Glamorgan have roped in Australian opener Usman Khawaja as one of their overseas player for the T20 Blast, which is scheduled to begin in July.

He will be available for all 14 group matches of that competition, provided if he gets a no objection certificate from Cricket Australia before he joins his countryman Shaun Marsh in Cardiff.

"I'm delighted to have signed for Glamorgan for their Vitality Blast campaign and look forward to the challenge of helping them build on the success they achieved in last year's competition," Khawaja told the club's official website.

"From my point of view, it would be great to be able to take them a step further and bring silverware back to Wales."

This will be his third stint in England after having played for Lancashire and Derbyshire previously.

The 31-year-old batsman has played 33 Tests, 18 ODIs and 9 T20Is for Australia.

Glamorgan will kick-start their campaign against Hampshire on July 6.