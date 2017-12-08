Gayle sends 51-ball 126-run reminder before IPL

Chris Gayle smashed the highest ever score of Bangladesh Premiere League as he knocked out Khulna Titans with a 51-ball 126-run innings at Mirpur.

Gayle, who had failed to fire in the current edition of BPL hit as many as 14 sixes and 6 boundaries to help his side Rangpur Riders knock off the 168-run target in 15.2 overs.

Gayle’s whirlwind innings was also the highest ever score in a knockout match of a T20 a tournament. The previous best stood with David Warner (121*).

There were complains about the Mirpur pitch with international stars such as Brendon McCullum labeling it as unsuitable for cricket. But on Friday Gayle proved everyone wrong against an attack comprising of Pakistan international Mohammad Irfan, West Indies T20 captain Carlos Brathwaite and Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riad.

Such was Gayle’s domination that other three batters could only contribute 31 runs to the total.

Gayle’s innings comes at a time when there are reports of him not being retained by IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore for next season.

If Gayle’s innings on Friday evening was anything to go by then he is sure to take the auction tables on fire next year.