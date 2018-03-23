Gayle hints at retirement after 2019 World Cup

Opener Chris Gayle led the Windies' celebrations after the two-time former world champions qualified for the 2019 World Cup to be held in England and Wales and he also confirmed that it will his last 50-over World Cup event.

The Windies defeated Scotland by five runs by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method on Wednesday after Scotland were 125 for five in 34.2 overs, chasing 199 for victory when rain prevented any further play.

Asked if he thought he had achieved his mission of coming to Zimbabwe to help the Windies qualify for the World Cup, Gayle said, "Mission accomplished, definitely. It has been a long journey and the process we have gone through to qualify, we still have to give thanks even though it was a rain-interrupted game, but a win is a win."

"I am so happy to have qualified for another World Cup., I just have to stay fit now and we have a young team, but it will be my last World Cup that is for sure, so I am looking forward to it."

Gayle said he had thoroughly enjoyed the tournament and was delighted to see the passion amongst the Zimbabwe fans.

"It has been a great tournament; the support here in Zimbabwe is always fantastic. It has been quite a while since I have been here, the people have been fantastic. We have come and accomplished what we came for."

Talking about his hunger for more success, the left-hand batsman said, "The fans drive you, people always say, 'Chris we want to see you back in Windies colours, want to see you play Test cricket in the whites again', and I say one more time I will do it for you guys."

"I need a couple of months to get properly fit and especially I love playing in England and Wales. Lots of the Windies fans over the world are sad that we are in this position, where we have to play the qualifiers. But, cricket is like life, you have ups and downs, and nothing is guaranteed in life," he said.