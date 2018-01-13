Gavaskar slams Team India selection for second Test

New Delhi: Cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday criticized India's team selection for the do-or-die encounter against South Africa in Centurion.

Gavaskar questioned the ouster of Shikhar Dhawan terming the opener as a scapegoat. “His head is always on the chopping board. He just needs one bad inning and he is out of the team”, said the ‘little master’

The legend was also critical about the inclusion of pacer Ishant Sharma in place of in-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvenshwar took three wickets on the opening day at Cape Town. “Ishant could have replaced Shami or Bumrah but leaving him out, I don't understand," said Gavaskar.

India made three changes to their playing XI for the second Test. Opener Shikhar Dhawan was replaced by KL Rahul while Ishant Sharma came in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Wriddhiman Saha was ruled out due to a strain and standby wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel was included in his place.

India were thrashed by 72 runs in the first Test and trailing 0-1 in the three-match Test series.