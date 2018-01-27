Gautam Gambhir to play for Delhi Daredevils

New Delhi: India’s veteran batsman Gautam Gambhir will ply his trade for Delhi Daredevils in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The Delhi based franchise spent 2.8 crores to acquire his services

The 36-year-old was a part of Shah Rukh Khan owned Kolkata Knight Riders for seven-long years.

He guided them to two IPL titles in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

He is seen as captain material and is expected to lead Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming edition.