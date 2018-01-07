CSK interested in roping Gambhir for IPL 2018

One a fiery character, always wearing his heart on his sleeves, the other, icy cool even in scorching April heat - Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni. Together they form an unnatural yet fascinating combination that can force any opposition on leather hunt during a cricket match, just like the Sri Lankans in the 2011 World Cup final, when the duo put on the most breathtaking stand in India’s triumph after 28 years. If things go well, then Gambhir and Dhoni can again be seen together, that too in IPL.

Chennai Super Kings, who are making a comeback into the IPL after serving a two-year ban, are keen to rope in Gambhir, who was not retained by Kolkata Knight Riders.

It all started when a fan expressed his feelings of seeing Gambhir donning the yellow jersey for IPL 2018.

I Hv a strong feeling @GautamGambhir wil b picked by @ChennaiIPL in this auction. #IPLRetention — Vikashkothari (@Anti_ESTD) January 5, 2018

The official twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings reacted in emoticons, which was enough to give indications that two-time champions were more than interested in picking Gambhir in the auctions slated to happen in January 27-28.

However, there were no official comments from the franchise owners.

Gambhir led Knight Riders in seven IPLs, leading them to two titles in 2012 and 2014 but the Shah Rukh Khan owned franchise decided not retain their captain and instead opted for two West Indians – Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.

Chennai Super Kings on the other hand, retained Dhoni, Raina and Jadeja.

Earlier, while talking to Wah Cricket exclusively, Gambhir expressed his desires of playing for Delhi Daredevils if KKR decided against retaining him.

The possibility of Gambhir going back to KKR cannot be ruled out completely as the Kolkata based franchise still has three Right to Match cards, which they can use during the auctions. However, if reports are to be believed, chances of that happening are slim because Gambhir and KKR failed to come to a common ground before the retentions.

It is more or less confirmed that Gambhir will turn up for a new franchise in IPL 2018 and chances of that being Chennai are enough.