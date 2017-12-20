Gary Kirsten likely to join RCB coaching staff

New Delhi: Former Indian cricket team coach Gray Kirsten looks set to take new responsibility. The former South African batsman is likely to return to the IPL in a coaching role with Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, the news has not yet been confirmed by the team management.

The 50-year-old carries tremendous experience under his belt having helped India win the world Cup in 2011. Currently, he is working in the Big Bash League with Hobart Hurricanes.

Former New Zealand spinner and current RCB boss Daniel Vettori, however, is expected to remain the setup according to Espncricinfo.

This is not his first stint in the IPL; Kirsten was previously in charge of Delhi Daredevils for 2 seasons. The team failed miserably under his guidance, having managed to win only 7 games out of available 28 across two editions and finished 8th and 7th in the points table in 2014 and 2015 respectively.