Gambhir to lead Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming IPL season

New Delhi: Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir will lead Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Head Coach Ricky Pointing confirmed that the Delhi lad be captaining the side.

Gambhir on Saturday was bought by the Delhi franchise for Rs 2.8 crore in the ongoing IPL auctions.

“Yeah, we have had a fair bit of thought into that [captaincy]. It's likely that Gambhir right now will lead Delhi next season. He sort of conveyed that he would like to come back to Delhi and hopefully lead the team. It's pretty hard to fault his leadership credentials. We felt that little bit of experience would help. I am sure Gautam would do a good job for us,” Pointing said

The stylish left-hander led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL title victories in 2012 and 2014.

After the auctions Gambhir took on to twitter and thanked the KKR fans for their support.