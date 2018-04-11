Gambhir invites RR to bat; Maxwell to start for Delhi

Delhi Daredevils skipper Gautam Gambhir won the toss and invited Rajasthan Royals to bat first at the Sawai Mann Singh stadium in Jaipur.

The pink city of India is hosting an IPL match after a 4-year hiatus and the hosts will be hoping for a perfect homecoming by defeating the Daredevils.

Both teams have suffered heavy defeats in their openers, Delhi lost to KXIP in the opening encounter while Rajasthan succumbed to Hyderabad. But, they have a chance tonight to get the things right.

Delhi look charged up after the addition of Glenn Maxwell in their squad. The power-hitter replaces Dan Christian and Amit Mishra makes way for Shahbaz Nadeem in the starting lineup while Rajasthan will take the field with same playing XI that suffered defeat in Hyderabad.

DD XI: G Gambhir, C Munro, R Pant, G Maxwell, S Iyer, C Morris, V Shankar, R Tewatia, S Nadeem, T Boult, M Shami

RR XI: A Rahane, D Short, S Samson, B Stokes, R Tripathi, J Buttler, K Gowtham, S Gopal, B Laughlin, D Kulkarni, J Unadkat