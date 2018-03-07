Gambhir appointed Delhi Daredevils skipper for IPL 2018

New Delhi: Delhi Daredevils on Wednesday named Gautam Gambhir as its captain for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League scheduled to start from 7th April.

Flamboyant left-hander returned to the Delhi franchise after a seven-season stint with Kolkata Knight Riders. Throughout the tenure as KKR skipper, Gambhir led the franchise to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

The 36-year-old, who spent his initial three seasons of the IPL with Delhi Daredevils amassed 1,097 runs for the franchise in 39 matches before he was bought by KKR in 2011.

"It is a huge honour to once again captain Delhi. To get this responsibility is a way for me to give back to the sport in the city. I firmly believe that with the players currently involved we have the makings of a very good side," Gambhir said.

After being appointed as the leader, Gambhir also asserted that he was looking forward to working with coach Rickey Ponting who was prior to the auctions brought into the franchise by the team management after a successful run with Mumbai Indians.

"It is also going to be great to work in unison with Ricky, an absolute champion himself," the former India opener added.

Coach Ricky Pointing too congratulated Gambhir on his appointment and hoped for his successful stint with the team.

"Gauti has been a leader for a very long time. He has always proven himself to be one of the top leaders during his stint with other sides in the IPL. He has a big personality, but it is the drive behind the outward confidence which I think will inspire the rest of the team. He has the respect of the dressing room and the franchise is proud to have him as our captain. I would like to congratulate him on the appointment and wish him, all the very best," Ponting said.

In the previous ten editions of the IPL, the 36-year-old Delhi lad has played a total of 148 matches scoring 4132 runs at a strike rate of 124.60.