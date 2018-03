Four arrested for betting in Nidahas Trophy

Hyderabad: Four persons allegedly involved in organised cricket betting, including the Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka, have been arrested here, police said.

Sleuths of the Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone Team, Hyderabad, along with local police raided separate premises under the Abids and Kulsumpura police stations yesterday, a police release said.

Betting activity, including in connection with the T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka, was allegedly going on there, it said.

According to the release, Rs 7.72 lakh, two TV sets, two set top boxes, 10 cell phones and one calculator were seized.

India won the Nidahas Trophy after winning a thrilling final against Bangladesh courtesy a last-ball six from wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik. Hosts Sri Lanka were knocked out of the tri-series with just one victory in four matches.