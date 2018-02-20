Former Pakistan cricketer's son hangs himself after being axed from the U-19 team

In a shocking incident, Mohammad Zaryab, son of former Pakistan cricketer Aamer Hanif, committed suicide after reportedly being ignored by selectors for the Karachi U-19 team.

Upset by the snub, Zaryab, a college student, hanged himself on Monday.

According to Zaryab’s father Hanif, who represented Pakistan in five ODIs, his son was sent back home from Lahore, where he was playing U-19 cricket, with an injury excuse.

Zaryab, however, claimed his injury was not series and he was completely fit to play.

“What my son has done, or what he faced, I hope no other player has to go through this,” said Hanif to Express Tribune. “He was pressurised too much while playing matches at the U19 level. He was disappointed and left all cricket behind and went into a deep depression. I tried to motivate him but he did this due to the injustices and mistreatment he faced at the U19 level.”