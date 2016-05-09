For first time in 9 years, Suresh Raina to miss IPL match, Gujarat Lions

Gujarat Lions captain Suresh Raina. (BCCI)

Gujarat Lions captain Suresh Raina, the only cricketer to have played each and every game for his respective IPL franchises, is all set to take a break at least for one match to be with his wife Priyanka, who is expecting the couple's first child.According to sources, Raina is expected to fly down to Amsterdam, where his wife is due for delivery anytime in the next few days. Raina has played 143 games on trot with 132 games for Chennai Super Kings in IPL and Champions League T20 and 11 for Gujarat LionsWith Gujarat Lions having a spaced out schedule for their last three games, it might mean that Raina will be missing at the most one match on May 14 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.Raina is expected to make it for May 19 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Lions' second home venue Kanpur followed by last league match against Mumbai Indians on May 21.