For first time ever, cricket sees a helmet-wearing bowler

For batsmen it was necessary, for keeper’s also it was pivotal to wear helmets particularly on subcontinent tracks where the ball can shoot off a length during Day four and five. Close-in fielders had obviously started using helmets from long back, ferocious hitting in T20s forced the umpires to opt for helmets and even wear armours on their left hand as protective shield. Helmets made their way into cricket during the late 70s through batsmen and slowly enticed every member of cricket to befriend with it, except the bowlers. But thanks to New Zealand seamer Warren Barnes, helmets have now completed the cricket circle.

Barnes became the first to wear a helmet or head protective gear while bowling in a T20 match between Otago and Northern Knights at Hamilton.

The right arm seamer decided to wear the headgear, which resembles a baseball umpire’s helmet after seeing Kinght fast bowler Neil Wagner being hit on the leg on his follow through.

Check out this footage of Warren Barnes bowling in his protective helmet pic.twitter.com/pIEi2hgKoM — #BannedFromHagley (@TheACCnz) December 23, 2017

Barnes also justified his decision by saying that his head gets totally exposed after delivering the ball, making him vulnerable of a head injury if the batsman smashes it straight back.

The headgear was designed by a combined effort of Barnes and Otago Volts’ coach Rob Walter. Barnes bowled three overs with the headgear and conceded 33 runs in a high scoring match.