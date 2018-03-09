FIR registered against Mohd. Shami for domestic violence

New Delhi: Team India pacer Mohammed Shami on Friday landed in more trouble after Kolkata police registered a FIR against him under the charges of domestic violence. Acting on the 5-page written complaint filed by his wife Hasina Jahan in Lalbazar police station on Thursday, Kolkata police booked the pacer under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Indian cricketer was booked under sections 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (Causing hurt), 307 (Attempt to murder), 376 (Punishment for rape), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence.), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

Accusing the 27-year-old pacer of multiple charges including domestic violence and multiple extra-marital affairs, Hasina Jahan claimed that the pacer fixed matches and also accepted money from a Pakistani girl in Dubai.

“If Shami can cheat me then he can cheat the county as well. He accepted money from a Pakistani girl named Alisbah in Dubai. He agreed to accept it after insistence of England-based Mohammed Bhai. I have evidence which proves that he accepted money from Mohammed Bhai."

The FIR has been lodged in Kolkata’s Jadavpur police station against Mohammed Shami and four other members of his family.

It has come to light that post FIR, families of both the concerned parties have initiated the settlement process. In exclusive information accessed by ABP News four members of Shami’s family have gone to Kolkata visit Hasin Jahan and her family. It was also revealed that families of both concerned also offered ‘Namaz’ together.