Finch, Maxwell to miss start of IPL 2018

New Delhi: The schedule for the 11th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League was announced on Wednesday with the tournament set to begin on April 7 and KXIP talisman Aaron Finch and Delhi Daredevils Glenn Maxwell are set to miss the beginning of the cricketing extravaganza owing to personal commitments.

Finch is scheduled to tie the knot on April 7 and KXIP will start their campaign against Delhi Daredevils on April 8 and his close friend and Australian counterpart Glenn Maxwell will be the Master of Ceremonies (MC), so it will be impossible for the duo to be back before the Feroze Shah Kotla encounter.

Finch will tie the knot with partner Amy Griffith.

"I saw the fixture this morning - there's no chance I'll be missing my wedding," Finch told reporters in Auckland on Thursday.

"That'd be a bit tough leaving Amy at the altar, wouldn't it?"

"The second game we play is on the 13th, that'll give me plenty of time to get over there and miss only one game luckily.

"Having one of my good mates 'Hodgey' as coach … he knows about it now. I did wait a bit longer to send him the invite before the auction.

"It's just a case of missing one game but hopefully playing with Kings over a three-year period, it's not the end of the world."

The 31-year-old was bought by Kings XI Punjab for a hefty 6.2 crores while Glenn Maxwell was snapped for an astronomical 9 crores by Delhi Daredevils.