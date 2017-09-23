Finch boost for depleted Aussies

Photo: Facebook/@AaronFinchCricket Photo: Facebook/@AaronFinchCricket

New Delhi: Depleted Australian batting order could get a much needed relief in the form of Aaron Finch in the third ODI at Indore on Sunday.

The dynamic opening batsman hit the nets on Saturday and also looked smooth while running during the morning practice session, which gave rise to hopes of his comeback in the playing XI.

Finch, who injured his right calf muscle while playing for Surrey last month, has not played a single game on this tour of India.

Keeping the extent of his injury in mind, Australian physio Alex Kountouris put him through an extensive sprint session followed by some catching practice in the slip.

In his absence, 25-year-old Hilton Cartright made his debut as an opener but cut a sorry figure in the first two ODIs. In Chennai, he was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah for one and in Kolkata he was cleaned up by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for an identical score.

With Warner also struggling for runs, Australia have not been able to make an aggressive start. Warner has already made it clear that if they have to do well against India spinner, they need the top order to fire.

"I think you know what he will bring. He is a very good player and he has played a lot of cricket for us in the past couple of years," Warner told reporters.

"He brings a lot of aggression at the top of the batting order. It was good to see him practising hard and hopefully he will be fit for the game tomorrow."

Finch has represented Australia in 82 ODIs and has played for six IPL franchises. He has plenty of experience of playing in Indian conditions and countering spinners.

Warner also came out in defence of young Cartright.

"It is challenging for a young guy to take the bull by the horns. It is very difficult when you play on the world stage against the best ODI teams, it can get overwhelming," Warner said.

"He brings a lot of energy. He is a workaholic and brings in a lot of knowledge to the game," he signed off.