FIFA U-17 World Cup: When and where to watch, live TV coverage and live streaming

The bunch of 21 talented but nervous teenagers will script history by just stepping on the turf at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here for their campaign opener against the US as they will be the first Indian team to take part in a FIFA tournament.The U-17 World Cup, which will feature 24 teams, is the first FIFA event in any age group to be held in India. The teams, representing FIFA's six confederations, have been divided into six groups of four.India have been placed in Group A alongside the US, South American giants Colombia and two-time winners Ghana. The Indian boys will face the Americans on October 6 before locking horns with Colombia and Ghana on October 9 and October 12, respectively.The India vs USA match will be broadcast live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD and the match will start at 8 PM ISTThe FIFA U-17 World Cup can be followed on www.sonyliv.com or SonyLiv app