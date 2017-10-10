FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia coach lauds India's organised defence

India lost 1-2 to Colombia in their second Group A encounter, but it was nonetheless a historic night for the country which scored its first ever goal in a FIFA World Cup."India played very well. Congratulation to the players and coach. They defended very well and they were very organised. We just felt that we had to be patient to get the opportunities to score," Restrepo said in the post-match press conference.Juan Penaloza (49th and 83rd) scored twice to silence a sizeable turnout after defensive midfielder Jeakson Thounaojam had neutralised the lead in the 82nd minute.Asked to pick some standout performers from among the Indians, Restrepo said, "I don't know their names but the central defenders (Anwar Ali and Namit Deshpande) were very good. They did an excellent and were very organised in the defence."India will take on Ghana in their last group match on October 12.