FIFA U-17 WC Trophy unveiled in Goa

The trophy was unveiled at the Nehru Stadium at Fatorda by Goa Sports Minister Manohar Azgaonkar in the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who could not come due to his busy schedule.Azgaonkar said he was happy that the chief minister gave him the opportunity to unveil the trophy and will remain grateful to him.He also thanked FIFA for giving Goa a chance to host nine matches including the Group C matches which will see Germany, Iran, Costa Rica and Guinea and also Brazil and Niger from Group D in action."Football is in Goans' blood. I appealed to Goan youth to come in large numbers to witness the best teams of the world play here next month and not to miss this lifetime opportunity to learn the technique and skill from countries like Germany, Brazil, Costa Rica and Iran. My dream is to see Goans play in the World Cup one day in near future," stated Azgaonkar.The trophy will move to the Rosary Ground, Navelim, tomorrow at a Mission XI Million festival. The festival will see children from schools across Goa to participate in several fun activities and small sided games apart from experiencing the U-17 World Cup trophy up close and personal.The trophy will then move to North Goa on Sunday and will be displayed at the Maquinez Palace ground in Panaji.The trophy experience will give football loving Goan fans a unique opportunity to come and witness the prestigious FIFA U-17 World Cup which will be lifted by the winners on October 28.