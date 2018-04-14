Faf doubtful against Punjab, Willey joins CSK’s squad

New Delhi: Though resurrected Chennai Super Kings have won both their encounters in IPL 2018 but win in the next game against Kings XI Punjab will not be the only thing in the mind of skipper MS Dhoni. Two matches played have caused two injury troubles for the Chennai lions and selection of playing XI in the next match will be a major concern for CSK’s think tank.

In the first match Kedar Jadhav suffered a major hamstring injury and got himself ruled out of the entire competition. In the second game explosive batsman Suresh Raina sustained a calf injury and has to sit out for the next two games. Lungi Ngidi too has flown back home to South Africa following the death of his father.

With Kedar Jadhav already out and Suresh Raina to miss the next two game, skipper Dhoni was looking forward to the return of South African skipper Faf du Plessis but coach Stephen Fleming on Saturday has hinted that Faf might miss the Sunday’s game as he is still to fully recover from his finger injury and side strain.

But amid all the injury troubles there is still some good news for the southern stars. Murli Vijay has been declared fit and will be available for the next encounter. Along with Vijay, England all-rounder David Willy has also joined the squad.

Both Chennai and Punjab have played two encounters each. While Chennai has won both their matches, Punjab has suffered one loss and one win. The two giants will clash on Sunday in Mohali in second encounter of the day.