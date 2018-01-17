EXCLUSIVE: Virat loses cool over team selection query

New Delhi: South Africa rode on debutant paceman Lungi Ngidi's maiden five-wicket haul to thrash an underwhelming India by 135 runs on the final morning of the second cricket Test at the Supersport Park here on Wednesday.

With the win, South Africa have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match rubber even as Virat Kohli lost his first Test series as India skipper.

The 29-year-old faced a lot of criticism after Centurion team selection. Virat had opted to drop Bhuvneshwar Kumar and again ignored India’s best overseas batsman Ajinkya Rahane from the do-or-die encounter.

Cricketing greats including Sunil Gavaskar, Allan Donald, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag questioned Virat’s decision to drop in-form and experienced players from the crucial encounter.

Now, after a going down 2-0 in series, Virat had a task of defending his choice but lost his temperament in the press conference when a sports journalist from SABC questioned him – why keeps on changing the playing XI in every match and doesn’t go with the consistent lineup?

Virat tried to keep calm but looked tight and gave a scary look towards Thando. Countering the question, Indian skipper said India have been successful despite changing the playing XI in every match. Virat also argued that India have emerged victorious in 21 occasions and lost only 2 with this concept.

The argument continued till the media manager intervened in between but a similar question from another journalist made Virat lose his cool.

Here is the video from the press conference

“Virat lost his cool as losing is always bitter, I asked him a simple question.... “Said Thando to Wah Cricket after the press conference.

“He couldn't take the heat. I think it's going to be 3-0 and that's what Faf Du Plesis' is confident of. He won't change much from this winning team " added Thando.