EXCLUSIVE: 'Virushka' catch flight to Italy, to get married on December 15

Will they or won’t they? The question marks seem to have finally found an answer with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma flying out of Mumbai with their family members late on Thursday night.

According to exclusive details accessed by Wah Cricket, the country’s most desired couple will tie the knot on December 15 in Milan, Italy.

#WATCH: Anushka Sharma and her family spotted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, last night, amid speculations of wedding in Italy pic.twitter.com/fLA1SM2NDz — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2017

Anushka Sharma was spotted in the Mumbai airport along with her parents and brother late on Thursday night around 1 am. Anant ji Maharaj, who is very close to the Sharma family was also spotted with them in the airport. Anushka and Virat even went to seek his blessings last year fuelling their marriage rumours.

It was Anushka’s dream to have a destination wedding and the duo have finalized Milan as the location.

According sources, only 15 people are accompanying Kohli and Anushka. All of them boarded a private flight to Italy on Thursday night. Apart from both of their parents, Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has is also traveling to be a part of the festivities.

The exclusive image rights of the marriage ceremony have been sold to an international fashion and lifestyle publication.

Virat and Anushka will only return to India on December 21 after spending their honeymoon in Rome.

After returning to India, the duo has planned to host to a grand reception on 22nd December at Mumbai’s JW Marriot hotel. However, no Indian cricketer will be on the list of invitees as they will be busy with T20 series against Sri Lanka.