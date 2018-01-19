EXCLUSIVE: Team India's Game Safari at Mabula

New Delhi/Johannesburg: Team India endured a torrid start to their South Africa campaign, having lost first two Test matches and face possible whitewash when they take on the hosts at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The visitors went into the series without a warm-up match and consequences of this saw India putting up horrible performance with the bat in Cape Town as well as Centurion.

Now, with the threat of series whitewash looms large, the Indian team was expected to sweat it out in the scorching heat and draw a strategy to counter the quality South African pace attack but coach Ravi Shastri and the management decided to skip the training session and opted for ‘something special’

As the players skipped the practice session on Thursday and Friday, ABP News correspondent in Johannesburg decided to visit the team hotel to find out what was actually cooking in the Indian camp but was surprised to see Indian team heading for an outbound activity in Mabula game resort, 270 km away from Johannesburg.

Mabula resort is one of South Africa’s famous resorts and offers facilities like Jungle Safari and dessert biking.

Virat Kohli & Co. will spend one night at the game sanctuary before returning back to Johannesburg but it remains to be seen whether they pull off something special from the jungle safari or succumb to another defeat as they will have only two days to prepare themselves for the Wanderers Test.