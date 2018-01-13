EXCLUSIVE: South Africa great questions Kohli's team selection

By Kuntal Chakraborty

Indian skipper Virat Kohli stunned the entire cricket world by dropping Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the playing XI of the second Test match against South Africa in Centurion.

Bhuvneshwar was India’s most successful bowler in the opening Test match in Cape Town, clinching 6 wickets in total and added crucial runs when wickets kept tumbling.

The 29-year-old also opted to keep Ajinkya Rahane on the bench for the do-or-die encounter.

In an exclusive interview to WahCricket.com, former South Africa great Fanie de Villiers questioned Virat Kohli’s team selection

“It’s a 350 run wicket and South African will get there. It would have been different if Bhuvneshwar Kumar played". It's a shame that a guy like Kumar not playing. It's a shame as this boy has future, added Fanie De Villiers.

Regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of One Day cricket with an economy rate of 3.57 Fannie De Villiers was known as the one who always troubled the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Here on Day 1, on the sidelines of the Test match in Centurion, De Villiers said Indian batting has always struggled in South Africa and he doesn't see any chances of India winning in SA.

The former South Africa pacer also revealed his point of views on the debate surrounding the best batsman in the world between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

The other De Villiers said, "The best of the best is Dale Steyn. In South African conditions AB is better than Virat, in fact way better. Virat could be better in Indian conditions. As of today, Kohli averages better than AB but the answer of this question will be revealed after the series. "