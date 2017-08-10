EXCLUSIVE: Impossible to beat India on home soil: Kapil

New Delhi: Speaking exclusively to ABP News after India’s thumping 9 wicket-win against Australia in the first T20I at Ranchi, former India world cup winning captain Kapil Dev said it is near impossible to beat the current Indian team on home soil.

India continued to keep its foot on the paddle against a formidable Australian side, registering their seventh consecutive win in the shortest format after capturing the ODI series 4-1.

“It is very hard, if not impossible to beat this Indian side on home soil,” said Kapil Dev.

Heaping praise on the Indian side for its ruthlessness on the cricket field, Kapil said India could now harbor hopes of a similar kind of dominance overseas.

“I am eager to see this team do well overseas. The kind of players we have I am sure this team will play good cricket on foreign soil. The time is not far when Team India will conquer the world,” said Kapil.

Kapil was particularly impressed by the Indian bowling attack, which has been relentless in recent times.

“I have never seen such an impressive bowling unit. They hunt in a pack.”

The Australians again appeared clueless in front of the Indian wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal even after getting off to good start in the first T20I. Maxwell played rash shot to give his wicket away and then Kuldeep foxed a well-settled Aaron Finch (42) before sending Moises Henriques back to the hut.

“With the kind of action Kuldeep has, it has difficult to pick his wrong ones, no wonder the Australians are finding it hard to decipher him,” added the 1983 World Cup winning captain.